Syl Johnson net worth: 'Different Strokes' singer's fortune explored as he dies aged 85

Syl Johnson recently passed away on February 6 at the age of 85. The singer died six days after the demise of his older brother Jimmy Johnson.

Although the cause of death remains unknown, his family issued a statement where they called him a legend. Johnson’s family’s statement said:

“It is with extreme sadness that our family announces the passing of Soul & Blues Hall of Fame legend Syl Johnson (born Sylvester Thompson in Holly Springs, MS). Dad, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, Friend & Artist, he lived his life as a singer, musician, and entrepreneur who loved black music.”

Lee Fields @LeeFields12 Rest In Peace Syl Johnson. A true soul legend. Rest In Peace Syl Johnson. A true soul legend. https://t.co/28jmn7KZuo

Marc Masters 🌵 @Marcissist Wow, Syl Johnson, George Crumb, and Tony Strat Thomas all gone today. That's a ton of musical history ending on the same day. Wow, Syl Johnson, George Crumb, and Tony Strat Thomas all gone today. That's a ton of musical history ending on the same day.

Syl Johnson’s net worth and career explored

Sylvester "Syl" Johnson was mostly known for his successful records like Different Strokes, Is It Because I’m Black, and Take Me to the River.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Holly Springs, Mississippi native’s net worth was estimated to be around $6 million. He accumulated a lot of wealth from his musical career and the hit songs he produced in the 1960s and 1970s.

Life and career

Syl Johnson and his family shifted to Chicago in 1950, and blues guitarist Magic Sam was their neighbor. Johnson then sang and played with Magic Sam and other blues artists in the 1950s.

He then recorded with Jimmy Reed for Vee-Jay Records in 1959 and made his solo debut with Teardrops in Federal Records.

He started recording for Twilight/Twinight of Chicago during the mid-1960s and dominated the label as a hitmaker and producer with his first hit Come On, Sock It to Me in 1967.

Johnson wrote songs based on the themes of African-American identity and social problems like Is It Because I’m Black, which reached the 11th position on the Billboard R&B chart in 1969.

Syl Johnson's cause of death remains unknown (Image via Clayton Call/Getty Images)

He and Willie Mitchell recorded three albums for Hi Records in 1971. They contained several hits, including Take Me to the River, which topped in the seventh position of the R&B chart in 1975.

After working with Hi for two years, Johnson produced two LPs for his Shama label, and the second LP, Ms. Fine Brown Frame, was chosen for distribution by Broadwalk Records.

Johnson retired from performing during the mid-1980s and made occasional appearances at blues clubs. He also launched a chain of seafood restaurants and started investing in real estate.

Johnson then discovered in 1992 that his song, Different Strokes, was sampled by various rappers like Kool G Rap, Wu-Tang Clan, Geto Boys, and others. This inspired him to return to the music industry and record the album Back in the Game in 1994.

Johnson was protective of his work and filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z and Kanye West in 2011 for using portions of his song in The Joy without his permission. He has also sued artists like Michael Jackson and Cypress Hill for using his music without his consent.

Detailed information on his survivors and a memorial is currently unavailable.

