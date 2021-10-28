'Table Wars' Season 1: Contestant Rachel Burt starred in 'The Real Housewives of Dallas'

Table Wars, HGTV's new event design and extreme tabletop competition series are finally here. Eight talented event designers will showcase their breathtaking creativity on the show, one of them being Rachel Burt.

This is not Burt's first time. The luxury wedding planner has featured in hit reality series such as Bravo's Real Housewives of Dallas and TLC's Say Yes To The Dress.

Who is Rachel Burt?

She is a designer and planner who uses her design experience to plan elaborate weddings and other events. Burt also runs two companies, As You Wish and Bride Babe Club.

She has planned over a hundred luxury weddings globally. These include high-profile events such as the Margot Perot Center for Women and Infants’ anniversary celebration for the Perot family, the wedding of Mark Phariss and Vic Holmes, and on-air parties for Stephanie Hollman of Real Housewives of Dallas.

Burt shared her experience of working with Hollman at her extravagant Halloween bash. Hollman's cameo on Table Wars included scenes of planning and executing the event.

Burt has also been on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress. Her unique design style has garnered many awards, such as the NACE “Color me a Cure” tabletop design competition. Her work has been lauded by several magazines like D Weddings, Modern Luxury Weddings, Inside Weddings, Brides of North Texas, and Style Me Pretty.

Table Wars' Rachel Burt is a Certified Wedding Planner associated with the American Association of Certified Wedding Planners (AACWP). She is a board member of the organization.

She is married to Dallas-based artist Abel Garcia. The couple is pet parents to two dogs.

Table Wars Season 1

HGTV's new design show, Table Wars, brings together eight designers from across the country. They participate in weekly themed challenges such as Winter Wonderland, Outdoor Wedding, Decade Design, and Wildest Dreams Fantasy.

The contestants will have access to a fully stocked workshop and event space to design and build their over-the-top creations. Judges on the show include Martha Stewart, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Chris Hessney.

This season’s contestants include:

Carlton Lee Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia

Wilfredo Emanuel of Naples, Florida

Rachel Burt Garcia of Plano, Texas

Brian Morrow of Orlando, Florida

Stephanie Mufson of San Francisco, California

Jenevieve Penk of Little Harbor, New Jersey

Yaz Quiles of Jersey City, New Jersey

CeCe Todd of Birmingham Alabama

HGTV announced that they would offer special footage of the show, including close-ups and show-stopping designs, throughout their social media and Discovery+.

Table Wars premieres on November 12 at 10.00 pm ET/PT and will be available for same-day streaming on Discovery+.

Edited by Srijan Sen