“Tacky": Tarte's Turks and Caicos brand trip location, influencers and everything to know as company comes under fire

While the recent Tarte Dubai influencers trip controversy is still afresh, the beauty brand has now taken a bunch of influencers to Turks and Caicos on a brand trip. The brand spent big bucks on the influencers during the Dubai trip, as they were given their own suites at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, which cost around $954 a night. This was just one of the luxuries provided by Tarte to the influencers on the brand trip.

This time too, major influencers like Meredith Duxbury, Christine Abraham, the Miam Twins, Alix Earle, Xandra Pohl, and Stassie have flown out to Turks and Caicos to enjoy a tropical getaway. This time, the influencers are staying at the late pop star Prince's private mansion, Emara. The mansion has a private beach and is spread over 20,000 square feet.

With luxuries like tiered pools, an entertainment area, a celebrity chef, IV drips, and massages, the trip was announced by Tarte founder Maureen Kelly. She claimed that the brand believes in building relationships and doesn't indulge in traditional ways of marketing. She also claimed that Tarte had decided to take the influencers to Dubai as the company had its office in Dubai for seven years.

She went on to state that the Turks and Caicos trip was planned only because Maureen’s family has been going to the island for the last 20 years. While Tarte is trying their best to promote their brand through these marketing techniques, the trip and the announcement did not sit too well with netizens.

Social media users are calling the idea “tacky,” and many also claimed that they feel that beauty influencers should not be getting “sponsored trip."

Social media users slammed the company for taking social media influencers to another brand trip. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users not impressed with Tarte’s trip with the influencers to Turks and Caicos: Reactions explored

With social media influencers who have traveled to the island with Tarte, all of them are on a content creation spree. Influencers are uploading "Get Ready with Me" videos using Tarte products, which was the company's aim to help boost its sale. With such videos, the company also hoped to raise more awareness about its products among the masses.

However, the idea was not liked too well by netizens, who claimed that just like the Dubai trip, the company is putting its money into sponsoring trips for influencers. Others are speculating that the tourism board and properties might have paid a major chunk of the trip to collaborate with the brand. Overall, people aren't particularly happy with the "Trippin' with Tarte" trips.

Some even claimed that they have never seen the brand's products unless they are sponsored and called the brand "officially dead." Meanwhile, others said that watching the content created by the influencers, they aren't particularly intrigued about buying the brand's products.

Social media users are still talking about the Dubai trip and slamming the company for taking some influencers to Turks and Caicos. While the influencers seem to enjoy all the luxuries that the brand has provided, the latter is yet to address the backlash and hasn't spoken about the same.

