Taco Bell California Breakfast Crunchwrap: Price, availability, nutritional facts, and other details explored

Taco Bell is bringing back the California Breakfast Crunchwrap as a limited-time addition to their breakfast menu worldwide. It was originally introduced in 2014 as the California A.M. Crunchwrap, alongside the Country A.M. Crunchwrap. The returning item has a suggested price of $3.79.

Breakfast has become a priority for Taco Bell over the last 12 months, as the pandemic-related slump alleviated and more customers began to come in during the morning hours. This explains their new breakfast additions to the menu, which promise an affordable and filling meal to start your day.

What are the ingredients that go into the Taco Bell California Breakfast Crunchwrap?

The California-inspired breakfast item packs scrambled eggs, a hashbrown, bacon or sausage patty, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and guacamole into a hexagonally-folded flour wrap. Earlier, it used to come with pico de gallo instead of diced tomatoes.

The reintroduced item is basically the Breakfast Crunchwrap Bacon from the standard menu, except with tomatoes and guacamole instead of Creamy Jalapeno Sauce. Given that guacamole is usually an extra $1.10, customers will manage to make modest savings on the customisation for as long as it is available.

Below mentioned are the nutritional values of the Bacon California Breakfast Crunchwrap and Sausage California Breakfast Crunchwrap.

The bacon variant

Calories - 630 (from Fat - 330)

Fat - 37g (Saturated Fat - 12g)

Sodium - 1340mg

Carbs - 53g (Sugar - 3g)

Protein - 21g

The sausage variant

Calories - 690 (from Fat - 400)

Fat - 44g (Saturated Fat - 14g)

Sodium - 1320mg

Carbs - 53g (Sugar - 3g)

Protein - 21g

Taco Bell recently announced that they are bringing back the Beefy Crunch Burrito in August 2023

Beefy Crunch Burrito has gained a prominent position on the the brand menu after competing against the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos in this year's in-app voting experience. Following the fan vote, the brand announced that the Beefy Crunch Burrito will return to menus nationwide in early August 2023.

The company received over 950k votes between March 30 and April 12, with the Beefy Crunch Burrito receiving 59.9% of the votes.

The Beefy Crunch Burrito, which was last featured in 2018, is made out of seasoned beef, seasoned rice, Frito Flamin' Hot Flavored Corn Chips, nacho cheese sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla.

In brief, about Taco Bell

Taco Bell is a Mexican restaurant chain that was created in 1962 by Glen Bell, an American entrepreneur. The brand currently controls 68 percent of the Mexican-style restaurant business in the United States, with $3.3 billion in sales in 1992.

The fast food restaurant franchise is now part of the massive PepsiCo conglomerate, having come a long way from its humble beginnings as a hot dog stand. It has over 7,000 outlets worldwide and over 350 franchisees.

In 2014, fast-food companies began serving breakfast across the country. In addition to waffle tacos and breakfast burritos, the Taco chain also serves typical breakfast offerings like pastries, orange juice, and coffee.

