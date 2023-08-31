Tacoma FD season 4 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more

Tacoma FD season 4 episode 7, titled Big Trouble in Little Belgium, is scheduled to premiere on August 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET on truTV.

The hit show follows the story of a squad of firefighters that work in Tacoma at Wahington's Station 24. Tacoma is renowned for being full of crime, and the firefighters from Station 24 are constantly prepared for duty. While they might not have to put out fires quite frequently, they always manage to pass the time by playing numerous pranks on each other, making for extraordinarily hilarious and heartwarming viewing for audiences.

The show is created by Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, who also executive produce alongside David Miner, Greg Walter, and Kyle Clark.

Tacoma FD season 4 episode 7 air times for different time zones

Episode 7 of the ongoing season of Tacoma FD is almost here, as it is set to release on August 31, 2023. While the release timing for the episode in the US is 10 am ET, viewers across the world should be aware of the international release times so they don't miss out on an entertaining episode of the show.

Here are the international release timings of the episode:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 1, 2023

Canada: 6 am ET on September 1, 2023

Australia: 11 am AEST on September 1, 2023

India: 5:30 pm IST on September 1, 2023

Korea: 10 am KST on September 2, 2023

Japan: 11 am JST on September 2, 2023

Phillippines: 11 am PHT on September 2, 2023

Where to watch/stream Tacoma FD season 4 episode 7?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled Big Trouble in Little Belgium, will be available for streaming on truTV. Episode 7 will also be available for purchase on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV+ on the day of its release.

A quick recap of Tacoma FD season 4 episode 6

Episode 6 of the show, titled Valentine's Day, saw Eddie struggle to decide between his fiancee Nicole and his neighbor Gina on Valentine's Day. Even though he makes an effort to balance both relationships, it finally gets too much. He picks Nicole, although he admits to her that he hasn't completely moved on from Gina.

In the meantime, Terry and Vicki teach Lucy some important lessons about love. They go out with her and two of their friends on a double date, but everything goes horribly wrong as food poisoning causes Lucy to spend the night in the hospital.

As the episode comes to an end, the crew responds to a few calls on Valentine's Day. The firefighters eventually celebrate at the firehouse as they partake in drinks and games.

What to expect from Tacoma FD season 4 episode 7?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the upcoming episode of the show will see the firefighters travel to Little Belgium, a notorious neighborhood with high crime rates, where a building has been set on fire. It will see the firefighters putting out the fire, leading them to wind up in a gang conflict.

The episode will further see the gang members threatening the firefighters. Despite being outnumbered, the firefighters will remain resolute and decide to put themselves in danger to safeguard the residents of the community of Little Belgium.