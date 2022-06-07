×
“Talent definitely missed his genes”: Daniel Julez Smith Jr slammed online after attempting to rap 

Daniel Julez Smith Jr slammed for released rap clip (Image via Pinterest and solangeknowles/Instagram)
Karishma Rao
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Jun 07, 2022 12:42 PM IST

Daniel Julez Smith Jr, best known as Beyonce’s nephew and Solange’s son, is getting dragged online after releasing a snippet of himself rapping. He posted the now-viral clip on TikTok on June 4. Netizens were not pleased to hear the lyrics he crafted on his own. The 17-year-old’s video has been shared across platforms, and the video received 100k views in a short period.

In the clip posted on TikTok, Daniel Julez Smith Jr was sitting in what looked like a studio. The teenager wore a pair of sunglasses and an Homme hoodie. He rapped:

“I had to pack that heat/ She kept showing all the signs but kept disturbing all my peace/ I'm trying to feed the game to n***as, but they always think it's sweet/ Just like Future said a while ago, the feds just did a sweep/ F**k the London drip, we gone get our clothes shipped out from Greece.”
Solange’s son Julez previews new music. How’s it sounding? https://t.co/vHzc29MUTj

For those unaware, Daniel Julez has an extensive family background packed with musicians. His mother, Solange Knowles, is a top R&B artist, which makes global icon Beyonce his aunt. Jay-Z, a hip hop veteran, is his uncle, and Grammy award winner Blue Ivy, who is also the daughter of Beyonce, is his first cousin.

Netizens troll Daniel Julez Smith Jr for musical skills

Daniel Julez was ruthlessly trolled after the video made its rounds on social media. Many made fun of the celebrity son for having bad taste in music despite coming from a prestigious family of entertainers. Netizens were unimpressed by his lyrics as well.

A few tweets regarding the same read:

@rapalert6 He should’ve ran this through Blue Ivy first
@rapalert6 Whew chileeeee the talent definitely missed his genes 🧬 https://t.co/q5vp0sgrVZ

@rapalert6 https://t.co/fxtZgO6mqm
@rapalert6 https://t.co/RMONe3EjDI
@rapalert6 beyoncé yo aunt , jay-z yo uncle , and solange the momma something not right . https://t.co/A1t3jPQN9X

@rapalert6 Me trying to be a support parent even though I know this is trash. 🗑 https://t.co/gn1pldqdkD
@rapalert6 You know... everybody don't have to go into music. There are other lovely careers out there. https://t.co/jkF8qDiasj
@rapalert6 keeps looking at the door in case beyonce comes in and tells him to leave her studio alone and get out https://t.co/T3h9kO0KPi

@rapalert6 Him 🤝 The beat https://t.co/uDb65z81Ar
@rapalert6 solange mom + beyonce aunt = 🗑?! https://t.co/fiA9FWXyIK

Daniel Julez Smith Jr also goes viral for rumors of becoming a teen father

This is not the first time the youngster has made headlines. In April, a TikTok video of an alleged text message exchange between him and a woman with the username DontCareAbtNunYoutb online went viral. The messages read that Daniel Julez was afraid to tell his family about the pregnancy. Smith Jr also wrote that he was “distancing” himself so that the mother of his child does not “get attached” to him. The messages also read that he needed “to mentally get ready for that.”

@ROYLXCH https://t.co/3BWBvSMZVm

Netizens were stunned by the TikTok video. They could not believe that his 35-year-old mother, Solange, would soon be a grandmother.

Shortly after this garnered negative press, Smith Jr took to social media, where he shot down rumors of him becoming a father. He wrote:

“Now usually I wouldn’t speak on this typa stuff but this time I’m not gonna let y’all drag my family for something that is fabricated. This text was from today, she wants y’all to know its fake.”

The teenager was referring to the woman who was rumored to be impregnated. He also included a text message which was reportedly from her, which read:

“Julezzzzzz tell them it's fakeeeee. Pleaseeeeeeeeee.”

The teenager had not responded to the criticism he had garnered after releasing his rap clip while writing this article.

Edited by Sayati Das

