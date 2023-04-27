Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi season 2 on Hulu: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Padma Lakshmi is set to return for a second season of her hit Hulu docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, which is scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2023. The show originally debuted in June 2020 and has since managed to gain worldwide appreciation for its unique plot, where Lakshmi traverses the country and delves into the cultural significance of each state's various foods.

The synopsis of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, as per Hulu, reads:

"In Taste the Nation, award-winning cookbook author, host, and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today."

It continues:

"From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationships between our food, our humanity, and our history - ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American."

The show is hosted and produced by Padma Lakshmi with Sarina Roma and David Shadrack Smith acting as directors.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi's trailer promises an exciting and heartwarming experience for fans

The trailer for the docuseries was released on Hulu's official YouTube channel on April 11, 2023. It provides fans with a closer look at Laksmi's adventures as she travels to different states, explores new immigrant communities, and delves into their creativity and culture.

The show amplifies the individuality of these communities and acknowledges how their culture helped influence the landscape of American cuisine throughout history, and Lakshmi, herself being a woman of color, adds to the natural flair of the show and what it seeks to portray.

The trailer is stitched with fragments of her varied (and sometimes funny) interactions with the different communities she meets. It will be interesting to see how the show manages to venture into the cultures of these communities and provide them with apt representation.

"Taste the Nation is really a political show masquerading as a food show," says Padma Lakshmi

Throughout her career, Padma Lakshmi has been very vocal about her roots and how her culture is of the utmost importance to her. With the show, she plans to bring forth diversity and culture hidden in the very soul of America.

Speaking on the topic during Hulu series’ panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted virtual awards-season event, she said:

“Taste the Nation is really a political show masquerading as a food show. The food is just the Trojan horse because that’s the language that people in the media and at home in America are used to me speaking."

She then continued:

“That’s really what Taste the Nation is about. It’s really not designed for people who think like me, it’s designed for people in Red states to hopefully teach them about the humanity of people that they may be afraid of because they don’t know them well, or are threatened by them because they don’t have a familiarity with them, even if they ordered take-out from them.”

Padma Lakshmi has also been a part of the show Top Chef, acting as a judge since season 2 for which she received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host in 2009 and 2020.

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi will be available for streaming on Hulu from May 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes