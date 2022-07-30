"Can't believe she tried to convince her fans she's an activist": Taylor Swift under fire for being the celebrity with the most CO2 private jet emissions

A recent study has determined Taylor Swift as the celebrity with the highest CO2 emissions from private flights. Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner and Elon Musk received a lot of flak after it was alleged that they had used their jets to travel for less than 17 minutes.

Digital marketing agency Yard found in their study that Swift has racked up around 8,293 tonnes in CO2 emissions this year, as of July 20. The sustainability-focused firm further stated that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has traveled in more than 170 flights in 200 days, starting from January 1, 2022.

Celebrity Jets @CelebJets Taylor Swift's Falcon 7X Took off from Burbank, California, US. Taylor Swift's Falcon 7X Took off from Burbank, California, US. https://t.co/ETemrN8l4O

This revelation caused several netizens to express their disappointment in the All Too Well singer. Like many others, Twitter user @treacheresse pointed out how Swift writes about the usage of public transport in her songs but opts to cause such shocking amounts of CO2 emissions with her private jet. The user further said:

"I can't believe she tried to convince her fans she's an 'activist.'"

Taylor Swift's excessive private jet usage revealed, criticism abounds online

According to Yard's study, Taylor Swift used her private jet for more than 170 flights between January 1 and July 20 in 2022. The 32-year-old singer recorded around 80 minutes of average flight time and more than 22,923 minutes of total airtime, as per the report.

The study further claims that Swift's CO2 emissions from her private jet in this period were "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions." Her shortest recorded flight time this year (as of yet) was around 36 minutes.

Yard's data seems to be accurate, and collected via Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) tracking of Swift's jet, a 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X. As known to many in the flight community, most private and commercial jets can be tracked with their registration number at ADS-B services like ADSBexchange.com with the help of unfiltered flight data.

Most of Swift's flight time was likely accumulated when she visited her partner Joe Alwyn in the United Kingdom. Interestingly, Swift's flight seems to be en route to the UK again as of publishing.

Taylor Swift owns a 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X, a long-range, large-cabin airplane with three Pratt & Whitney Canada engines. This means that the jet burns more fuel for flights as compared to light business aircrafts like Honda Jet. According to GuardianJet, Swift's aircraft, aka the Dassault Falcon 7X, consumes over 380 gallons of fuel per hour. However, fuel consumption usually depends on factors like carrying weight, altitude, and weather, amongst others.

In comparison, Car and Driver claims that the HondaJet burns "about 165 gallons of fuel over 600 nautical miles (690 miles)." While it is expected that Swift's large-cabin jet will consume more fuel than a light jet, it does indicate that there are more economical and sustainable alternatives available even amongst private jets.

Netizens react to Taylor Swift's private jet usage and CO2 emissions

As the report on celebrity jet usage by Yard agency went viral online, numerous social media users mocked the singer-songwriter for her excessive flying. A few pointed out how Kylie Jenner received so much flak over her usage of private jets for short commutes when Swift had flown almost 0.85 times a day for nearly seven months.

lou lou the fool @l0ul0uthef00l so apparently taylor swift has racked up the most CO2 emissions of any celebrity by using her private jet, and has taken 170 trips this year ALONE.



girl, you’re making it harder and harder for me to defend you. so apparently taylor swift has racked up the most CO2 emissions of any celebrity by using her private jet, and has taken 170 trips this year ALONE.girl, you’re making it harder and harder for me to defend you.

bimbo ghoul @BIMBOGHOUL not y’all’s woke queen taylor swift topping the list of co2 emissions from private jet usage not y’all’s woke queen taylor swift topping the list of co2 emissions from private jet usage

gab 💗 @fkalwigs taylor swift polluting the earth by using a private jet once every 2 days so there’s no more ‘salt air’ for swifties to talk about taylor swift polluting the earth by using a private jet once every 2 days so there’s no more ‘salt air’ for swifties to talk about

👶✨ @spanishbreadXD "I'm so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I'd get there quicker

If I was flying a private jet"



- Taylor Swift, probably "I'm so sick of running as fast as I canWondering if I'd get there quickerIf I was flying a private jet"- Taylor Swift, probably

kayla @H0MEVIDEO confiscate taylor swift’s private jet and make her travel across the atlantic in a dingy boat if she loves salt air that much confiscate taylor swift’s private jet and make her travel across the atlantic in a dingy boat if she loves salt air that much

𓆩THIERRY𓆪 @heroingoldveinz Taylor Swift on her way to board her private jet to do some grocery shopping Taylor Swift on her way to board her private jet to do some grocery shopping https://t.co/1IrA4nLFkV

liz @everhoaxx this little twt drama about taylor is giving "i can excuse capitalism's mass production and the exploration/destruction of nature but i draw the line at taylor swift using her private jet" this little twt drama about taylor is giving "i can excuse capitalism's mass production and the exploration/destruction of nature but i draw the line at taylor swift using her private jet" https://t.co/pmfB5QavNK

todd bonzalez @doinkpatrol wanting to make a joke about taylor swift racking up the more CO2 emissions than anyone else this year on her private jet vs. still being kind of scared of her fans wanting to make a joke about taylor swift racking up the more CO2 emissions than anyone else this year on her private jet vs. still being kind of scared of her fans

kai @kentuckyroute69 "actually taylor swift's private jet is one of the most environmentally friendly private jets in the world" is one of the funniest tweets i cannot take ANY of you seriously lmfao "actually taylor swift's private jet is one of the most environmentally friendly private jets in the world" is one of the funniest tweets i cannot take ANY of you seriously lmfao

dylan. @Dylan_Kloss people will believe literally anything they read about taylor swift if it’s in a negative way, like a fake article about her jet usage. people will believe literally anything they read about taylor swift if it’s in a negative way, like a fake article about her jet usage.

marie @YASMlNETEA not the taylor swift private jet emissions being fake not the taylor swift private jet emissions being fake

cinna // DWOHT supremacist @TheEmpressSnake We were all roasting kylie jenner for her 17 minute flight while Taylor Swift was out here flying her jet almost everyday like she wants to compete with birds or something We were all roasting kylie jenner for her 17 minute flight while Taylor Swift was out here flying her jet almost everyday like she wants to compete with birds or something https://t.co/ZxdIecPHi0

Amid numerous jokes and criticisms, a significant portion of Swift's fandom came to her defense. Some of them even alleged that the data presented by Yard was fake. However, as mentioned above, the agency likely compiled the report using publicly accessible ADS-B flight data.

