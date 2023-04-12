Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 recap: Yet another loss for the Greyhounds

Apple TV's sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso returned for season 3 in March and aired episode 5 on April 12.

The all-new Ted Lasso episode titled Signs starts at Richmond as the Greyhounds experience yet another devastating defeat, this time against Newcastle. To everyone's disappointment, they maintained their protracted losing streak that began with their defeat against West Ham in the previous episode, despite Zava's heroics.

Announcer Chris Powell calls it a "dreary winless streak." His partner Arlo White speculates that the issue might not be with the talent on the field, adding that "the problem with this team might be in the clubhouse." The situation only gets worse due to the fact that Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Roy (Brett Goldstein), and Beard (Brendan Hunt) are unable to determine exactly what is causing them to lose.

As the episode continues, the storyline becomes rather fragmented, following many, tangentially related subplots. Overall, Ted Lasso's latest episode succeeded in advancing a number of significant secondary plots.

In the latest episode of Ted Lasso, the possibility of Ted getting fired arises amidst the Greyhounds' losing streak

ash @weltonsrichmond the smile on teds face after he was able to calm himself down he’s grown so much #TedLasso the smile on teds face after he was able to calm himself down he’s grown so much #TedLasso https://t.co/GQ1lLrU3m8

Moving forward in season 3 episode 5, Ted Lasso takes viewers to the clubhouse, where the Greyhounds speculate on what might be the problem behind their losing streak.

Rebecca, who has grown increasingly agitated due to the string of defeats and draws that have caused Richmond to fall back into the ninth position, then enters the scene. The desperation also raises the question of whether or not Ted should be fired, a subject hesitantly brought up by Higgins and later dismissed by Rebecca. But the issue is unlikely to go away until Richmond gets back into the game.

Ted Lasso's ongoing season has repeatedly pointed out the titular character's lack of football expertise and in the latest episode in particular, when his attention is diverted after he learns that Henry has been involved in a bullying incident. In a shocking turn of events, Ted, with a little help from Roy and Beard, is prepared to avenge Henry’s bully, only to realize that it is Henry who has been bullying others.

Season 3 episode 5 of Ted Lasso also witnesses significant developments in character arcs and subplots

syd ✨ @weltonlassos i already said it this morning but hannah waddingham already has an emmy submission episode for this season and we still have 7 episodes to go. she makes me forget that rebecca is fictional and i've never quite had that happen before. she is so, so special. #TedLasso i already said it this morning but hannah waddingham already has an emmy submission episode for this season and we still have 7 episodes to go. she makes me forget that rebecca is fictional and i've never quite had that happen before. she is so, so special. #TedLasso https://t.co/TTqwqyUIln

Another character at a crossroads in the latest Ted Lasso episode is Rebecca, who is continuously tormented by her encounter with the psychic, mainly because her prophecies are turning out to be rather accurate. For starters, she struggles to find a way to get rid of the green matchbook from Sam's restaurant and has an unexpected run-in with her ex John and his new fiance Jessica Darling.

Normally, Rebecca would find the interaction annoying, but in this case, she finds it upsetting. But if the psychic's been right so far, there is also the possibility that she could become a mother. Sadly, a visit to the doctor confirms that this will not be possible for Rebecca.

Meanwhile, in West Ham, Nate eventually sets up a meeting with Anastasia, the model he met at the conclusion of the last episode, with the help of Rupert's secretary. The two go on a date to Nate's favorite Greek restaurant, but Anastasia seems unimpressed with the food and the place.

Despite Nate's explanation that the restaurant matters to him because it is where his family has always celebrated their victories, Anastasia is dissatisfied and eventually leaves to go meet her friends. But on the bright side, Nate doesn't feel humiliated, and after hearing what he had to say about the restaurant, Grace, the waitress with whom he has previously had issues, decides to go out with him.

After the awful Bantr fiasco last week, Jack (Jodi Balfour) finally informs Keeley (Juno Temple) that she needs to consider firing Shandy (Ambreen Razia). Keeley follows through when Shandy loses another client.

This unfolds as smoothly as one might anticipate, as Shandy organizes an unsuccessful uprising against Keeley and Jack. Shandy leaves a lamb in the boardroom, which vomits all over the table in the final act of petulance. Keeley and Jack must thus miss the Richmond vs. City game as they clean up the mess.

This ultimately results in them getting drunk at work and sharing a kiss. On its own, this would be an intriguing character development for Keeley.

Back at Richmond, Zava has unexpectedly chosen to retire and gives the team a motivational message before leaving. With him gone, the Greyhounds are once again a team that needs Ted, who gives his own motivating speech. Although Zava was their magic feather, Jamie is eager to replace him.

Episode 6 of Ted Lasso's season 3 will premiere on April 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes