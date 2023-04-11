5 best Nike sneakers of Ted Lasso Season 3

In the TV show Ted Lasso, Nike sneakers are worn by the main character Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) and several of the team's players. Nike has collaborated with the TV show to create the Ted Lasso x AFC Richmond Collection, which includes official jerseys and potentially a special footwear collaboration.

The AFC Richmond Collection is a collaboration between Nike and the TV show, which includes official jerseys, T-shirts, sweatshirts, scarves, and potentially a special footwear collaboration. The collection is available for purchase on Nike's website with free delivery and returns.

Ted Lasso, the main character of the TV show, is known for wearing Nike sneakers. Some of the Nike sneakers worn by the main character include the Nike Daybreak Armory Blue, Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High White University Blue Black, Nike Daybreak Red Racer Blue, and Nike Jordan Delta Breathe Clear Medium Gray. Let's take a look at some of the best Nike sneakers from Ted Lasso Season 3.

Air Max 97, Air Jordan 3 Retro, and 3 more Nike sneakers from Ted Lasso Season 3

1) Air Jordan 3 Retro SE 'Muslin'

This Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro SE 'Muslin' was worn by the lead character of the show, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, in season 3, episode 3. It features a heavy-duty canvas upper with grey suede overlays and cream TPU eyestays. The forefoot and heel overlays are in cement grey suede, and there are University Red accents on the sneaker's lower.

2) Air Max 97 'Purple Bullet'

This pair of Nike sneakers was worn by a supporting cast in the season 3, episode 1. The Nike Air Max 97 'Purple Bullet' was released in 2021. It features metallic uppers and purple branding, with a black lining and a purple Air bag concealed within the midsole. The shoe is an update to the popular 'Silver Bullet' colorway of the Air Max 97

3) Nike Crater Impact 'Summit White Crimson'

Nike Crater Impact 'Summit White Crimson' in Ted Lasso was sported by member of the supporting cast, Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, in season 3, episode 3. It is a sustainable shoe with a track-inspired construction. It features a Summit White mesh upper with a Grey Fog-threaded Nike logo on the side panels. The shoe has hits of Hyper Crimson throughout. It has a rubber sole and a round toe, with a thick bottom heel.

4) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low 'Mocha'

This Nike Air Jordan 1 Low 'Mocha' was worn by the lead character of the show in season 3. The sneakers update a low-profile silhouette inspired by the 1985 original with new details. The upper is made up of a white leather base with brown suede panels on the overlays. The shoe features black nylon on the tongue, ankle, laces, and rubber outsole, while '3M' reflective lands on the heel, and a pink tone fills in the Jumpman logos.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low SE 'Spades'

Another pair of Nike sneakers that was worn by the main character of the show in season 3, episode 2. The sneakers feature a premium white leather base accented by a red debossed paisley print on the toe cap. The shoe was released on March 4, 2021. It has a black nylon tongue with a pink Jumpman embroidered on it. The collar lining has the same pastel hue and is made of soft material.

The show has featured several Nike sneakers, including the Nike Daybreak Type in Red Racer Blue. The Nike Crater Impact 'Summit White Crimson' was also seen in the season 3 of the show, one of the a popular Nike sneakers that could be a good addition to any sneaker collection. Overall, the Nike sneakers featured in Ted Lasso Season 3 are diverse and stylish, and the AFC Richmond Collection is a great way to show support for the fictional team.

