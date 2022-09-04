Tell Me Lies cast list: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White and others star in Hulu's romantic drama

Hulu's new romantic drama series, Tell Me Lies, will premiere on the platform on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. It revolves around a young couple involved in a complicated, toxic relationship. The series depicts the numerous ups and downs their relationship goes through and how it affects themselves and those close to them.

The series features Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in the lead roles, along with many others in crucial supporting roles. Without further ado, read on to find out more details about the cast of the romantic drama series.

1) Grace Van Patten as Lucy

Grace Van Patten essays the lead role of Lucy in Tell Me Lies. Van Patten looks stunning in the trailer as a young woman caught in a steamy relationship with a charismatic, charming man. Viewers can expect a nuanced, subtle performance from the talented actress in what seems to be an emotionally draining role.

Van Patten has played memorable roles in The Meyerowitz Stories, Nine Perfect Strangers, Maniac, and many more.

2) Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Actor Jackson White plays Lucy's lover, Stephen DeMarco, in the movie. White's impeccable chemistry with Van Patten is one of the highlights of the show's trailer. He looks quite impressive as an enigmatic, attractive man involved in a complicated relationship with a young woman. White is widely known for his roles in Ambulance, SPF-18, and Mrs. Fletcher.

3) Catherine Missal as Bree

Catherine Missal dons the role of Bree, Lucy's bestie, in the series. Bree seems like an innocent and naive girl, but she turns out to be a lot smarter and complex. It'll be fascinating to see how her character pans out in the series. Apart from Tell Me Lies, Missal is best known for her appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Vacation, and Movement and Location.

4) Sonia Mena as Pippa

Sonia Mena portrays the role of Pippa in Tell Me Lies. She seems to have a complicated equation with Lucy and is known to be a woman who hides her fears and insecurities. Mena is best known for her work in Search Party, Freezerburn, Invasion, and Feral.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars:

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew

Spencer House as Wrigley

Branden Cook as Evan

A quick look at Tell Me Lies trailer

The trailer for the series offers a peek into Lucy and Stephen's steamy but toxic relationship that threatens to damage themselves and those around them. The trailer has a sensuous, romantic undertone, but it's also quite unsettling in its raw intensity.

Viewers can look forward to a nuanced portrait of a complex relationship between two broken characters. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Hulu:

''Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences.''

The synopsis further states:

''Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.''

Don't forget to catch Tell Me Lies on Hulu on September 7, 2022.

