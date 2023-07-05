Temptation Island season 5 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Temptation Island season 5 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the first bonfire continues as Mark shows the male cast members what their girlfriends have been up to. The last episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Great watching Paris’s clip, and in episode 4, he expresses his views about the same. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A surprise elimination shakes things up in the houses as the couples dive deeper into the experience."

Tune in on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5

The boys see what their girlfriends have been up to during their time on Temptation Island season 5

In the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5, the first bonfire continues. The episode starts with Mark showing Great a clip of what his girlfriend, Paris, has been up to, since they’ve had to spend time apart. In a promo uploaded to social media, the male cast member expresses his embarrassment after looking at the video. He tells the host that she’s supposed to be his girl, and her behavior reflects badly on him.

"I always tell people, I never trust people 100% because if you don’t trust someone 100%, like you just set yourself up to get hurt."

The Temptation Island season 5 cast member states that he always tells “the guys” that he’s curious about what she’s like when he’s not around and what she does. He continues, noting that being in the villa has given him the opportunity see what she’s like without him, and he calls what Paris has been up to “nonsense.”

Next up to watch their girlfriend’s tape is Rob, and he’s ready to see what Vanessa has been doing lately. During the clip, Vanessa is seen telling a Temptation Island single that she’s lowered her standards while dating Rob and that he’s not typically someone that she would date.

Rob expresses his relief after watching Vanessa bond with another man on Temptation Island (Image via Youtube/USA Network)

She further tells the single that she wants to have a great time with him while they’re on the show.

"I wanna, like, love on you. I wanna adore you."

Rob, who had previously expressed his uncertainty about leaving Temptation Island with Vanessa, reacts to the clip by stating that he feels relieved. He adds that although he hasn’t been on the island for a long time, every day, he becomes more certain that he and his girlfriend are not a good match.

Rob continues that as he distances himself from Vanessa and the relationship, he feels “so much more happier.” He continues that everyone can see the difference in him and that he looks lighter and better. Rob also states that the more he lets go, the happier he becomes.

"I’m happier being myself, ‘cause I don’t really get to be myself around her."

Hall is next in line to see what Kaitlin has been up to and is relieved that she’s having a fun time. Mark then enquires if his relief stems from the fact that he also has a new connection. He states that he’s met a “pretty special woman really fast” and adds that he’s been desperately looking for someone like her for a long time.

Talking about Makayla, he states that when they talk about kids and a family, her family lights up just as his does, and that’s not something he’s ever gotten from his girlfriend.

Tune in on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Temptation Island season 5.

Poll : 0 votes