Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Grey" sneakers: Everything we know so far

After announcing the release of the first Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker almost two decades after their first appearance on television, rumor has it that a second will come soon. The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 is not really something new; over two decades ago, the Swoosh created a number of friends and family-exclusive sneakers for Fat Joe and his crew. However, the pair's first public release will occur in 2023.

Sneakerheads are excited over this exciting news. Even though it is too late and most of Gen Z is not quite aware of the hype, the 90s kids sure will get the anticipation. And considering the huge excitement in the sneaker and hip-hop communities regarding the matter, the Swoosh label decided to introduce another version from the same collaboration. This time, the iconic Air Force 1 Low will be dressed in light hues. The official release date or any other information about the second Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers has not been confirmed yet.

Second Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker made an appearance on Eli Manning’s Show

Former quarterback, broadcaster, New York Giants legend, and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is a huge sneakerhead, and it's proven by how he held the new upcoming second Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker. He may be most known for his on-field accomplishments and on-camera humor, but he has just created waves in the sneaker community by announcing a new version of the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low dressed in grey and white.

The Terror Squad Air Force 1 was a very rare shoe until 2023. At an auction, its various iterations could fetch four figures. Quite a while ago, Nike delivered the PE-style shoes for Fat Joe, and his internal circle. Joe, aka Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has shown that not even Nike knew about their presence from the start as he had a companion at the brand who might arrange fiercely shaded examples to circulate to the Fear Crew. However, as the brand keeps on mining neglected regions of its past in its endless quest for social significance, the TS AF1s will get a legitimate second in the series.

In the most recent episode of Manning's self-titled The Eli Manning Show, he displayed the footwear when he traveled to the Bronx to see Fat Joe, the leader of the Terror Squad, at his sneaker store, UP NYC. He displayed the new Air Force 1 Low in between jokes, sneaker try-ons, and casual back-and-forth conversation.

Historically, Terror Squad Air Force 1 Low has been known for its dramatic color blocking and vibrant color schemes, but this grey and white color palette is very simple, pairing light grey Swooshes, collars, outsoles, and heels with white toe boxes, midsoles, and quarter panels. Naturally, the "TS" insignia for Terror Squad is stitched on the medial heel. This simple design is in keeping with the previously unveiled black and white TS Nike Air Force 1, which might be the model's initial version for wide sale.

Sneakerheads were eagerly waiting for the first Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker to drop in August 2023. But now a second version has been added to the list too. Stay tuned to get updates about further information.

