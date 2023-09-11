Carolina Vargas, a young Uber rideshare driver, jumped out of her SUV onto a Georgia highway to escape her captor Christopher Miller in May 2020. Miller reportedly held the 26-year-old hostage at knifepoint before she removed her seat belt and jumped out of the car.

"I took my seat belt off and grabbed my phone and in that second that's when I opened the door and jumped," she told WTVF.

Vargas reportedly first met Miller on May 5, 2020, when she drove him to an Inn in Cleveland, Tennessee. The trucker told the 26-year-old that he needed a ride to Nashville, however, the ride had not been booked from the Uber app. While nothing happened on this trip, Vargas' life turned upside down three days later when Miller asked her to drop him back to Nashville.

Her captor was arrested a couple of days later in Jacksonville, Florida.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome on Lifetime will chronicle Carolina Vargas' case as she was held at knifepoint by one of her customers. The upcoming episode will further delve into the case on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

The official synopsis states:

"After 26-year-old rideshare driver Carolina Vargas drives a nice stranger to his hotel, she has no qualms about giving him another ride; her trusting gesture turns tragic, and Carolina is forced to fight for her life."

Carolina Vargas knew jumping out of her speeding SUV was her only chance to escape her captor

According to Oxygen, Carolina Vargas jumped out of her speeding Ford Explorer to escape her captor, Christopher Miller, who held her at knifepoint. The SUV was traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour when the Uber driver jumped out of the car onto a Georgia highway.

During the commotion, Vargas' legs were run over by her own car as she struck the pavement and lost consciousness on the roadway.

The outlet reported that the young driver first met Miller when she drove him to a Hampton Inn in Cleveland, Tennessee. The latter claimed that his truck broke down and that he needed a ride back to Nashville on May 8, which was a Friday. The 26-year-old agreed to drive him but the ride was not an official Uber trip and did originate on the app.

Not long after the journey began, Miller asked Vargas to take another route to avoid traffic. Following this, she grew suspicious and the man took out a knife and threatened her.

According to News Channel 5, speaking about the incident, Vargas said:

"I didn't do anything to trigger him and he put the knife here in my side and said, 'Now your are going to do what I say'."

She said that jumping out of the car was her "only chance to escape" as she continued:

"If I got to where he wanted me to be, I wasn’t going to make it out. That’s when I grabbed the phone, unplugged it, and jumped."

As soon as Vargas jumped out, the captor took control of the vehicle.

Carolina Vargas reportedly lost three of her front teeth after she jumped but "didn't break one bone." The 26-year-old recalled that a passerby stopped to help her and later also called the police.

The Oxygen report stated that Christopher Miller was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida following the interstate saga and was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and auto theft.

