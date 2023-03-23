“That’s not funny”: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky criticized over shoving birthday cake on son’s face

MCU's God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife, Elsa Pataky, parents to three, recently celebrated the ninth birthday of their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star posted a picture of the celebrations featuring Pataky and their children. In the photo, The Fate of the Furious actress and her daughter India Rose are seen slamming one of the birthday boys' faces into the cake as a part of a celebratory prank. Hemsworth, meanwhile, can be seen looking on happily.

Chris Hemsworth even captioned the picture by wishing his twin sons a happy birthday and narrating the whole scene as he wrote:

"Happy 9th birthday to my two little men! Only one way to eat cake in this house, and that's to have mum slam your head into it face first!! 'Hey mum I don't like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla' 'oh really son, what about now'? @elsapataky"

Although the unique birthday celebration from the actor's family seemed harmless, it didn't sit well with a section of Chris Hemsworth's followers. Many commented on the actor's post, calling him and his wife out for the prank. One user even commented, "That's not funny," in context to the action.

"Violent and abusive and put down": Social media users slam Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky for smashing their son's face into a birthday cake

As the Avengers: Endgame star posted the picture of his wife slamming one of their sons' face into a birthday cake, many social media users didn't take a minute to criticize the couple and expressed their displeasure at their actions.

One of Hemsworth's followers even claimed how she would not do anything "dangerous" to her son, while another found the prank to be "weird" rather than funny. Some even declared the celebration to be an "abusive" and "embarrassing" act. Other comments were similar, where social media users showcased their concerns for the kid. Check out a few of these reactions below:

Nonetheless, most of the comments were generally positive, with many of Hemsworth and Pataky's followers defending the celebration and tagging it as harmless, asking the haters to "get a life." Numerous netizens commented about how this kind of celebration is extremely common among Hispanics.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since December 2010

The romance between the Hollywood stars is over a decade old, as Hemsworth and Pataky reportedly met in 2010, it blossomed the same year, and the duo got married in December 2010, barely three months after going public with their relationship. In May 2012, the couple welcomed their eldest child, India Rose, and two years later, in March 2014, their twin sons -- Sasha and Tristan.

Pataky is a renowned Spanish model and actress who is mostly remembered for appearing in the Fast & Furious franchise as Elena Neves.

Chris Hemsworth's most notable role is Thor Odinson from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In contrast, his other famous appearances in movies include Extraction, Rush, 12 Strong, The Cabin in the Woods, and more.

