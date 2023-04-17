That's My Jam season 2 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

Episode 6 of That's My Jam season 2 is all set to air on April 17, 2023, at 10 pm ET on NBC. The new episode will see Jimmy Fallon's four guests participating in various music and dance games. Adam Lambert, Halle Bailey, Simu Liu, and Chloe Bailey will be guests on this upcoming episode of season 2.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode 6 of That's My Jam season 2 reads:

“Jimmy Fallon invites celebrity guests Simu Liu, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Adam Lambert to compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Launch the Mic, Vinyl Countdown and Don't Fear the Speaker.”

The sixth episode of That's My Jam season 2 to feature Simu Liu performing In Da Club

As of now, five episodes of That's My Jam season 2 have been released and the show has received a lot of love from fans. Back in episode 5 of That's My Jam season 2, Keke Palmer, Joel McHale, will.i.am, and Saweetie arrived as guests on the show and entertained fans to the fullest.

The upcoming episode of That's My Jam season 2 has been titled Simu Liu & Halle Bailey vs. Chloe Bailey & Adam Lambert. Ahead of the release of the new episode, the makers shared some clips on social media to give fans a glimpse of what to expect. As seen in one of the videos, Simu Liu is set to take the stage to perform the Bro-Country version of 50 Cent's In Da Club.

A look at the guests that will appear on episode 6 of That's My Jam season 2

Simu Liu

Born on 19 April 1989 in Harbin, China, Simu is a popular actor who has left a lasting impression on the audience. During the early stages of his career, he worked as an extra and as a stuntman in several films. In addition to Pacific Rim, Simu also took on roles in Nikita (2012), Beauty and the Beast (2014), and Avicii's I Could Be the One.

Additionally, he has worked on the Omni Television crime drama series Blood and Water (2015-2016). His portrayal of Shang-Chi in the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) won him a Game Changer Award and a People's Choice Award.

Halle Bailey

Halle Lynn Bailey is a popular singer, songwriter, and actress. She is well-known for being part of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chlöe Bailey. She was born on March 27, 2000, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and has already appeared in movies such as The Little Mermaid (2023), Last Holiday (2006), A Wrinkle in Time (2018), Joyful Noise (2012), and Disney television film Let It Shine (2012).

At the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Halle Lynn Bailey was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the television sitcom Grown-ish.

Chloe Bailey

Chlöe Elizabeth Bailey is an American actress and singer. She and her sister Halle Bailey have collaborated on a number of trending videos, including a cover of Beyoncé's Best Thing I Never Had.

Chlöe Elizabeth Bailey has taken on roles in films including Last Holiday (2006), A Wrinkle in Time (2018), and Chlöe: Have Mercy (2021).

Adam Lambert

Adam Mitchel Lambert is a singer-songwriter. He has sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide since 2009. Adam Mitchel Lambert is known for his dynamic vocal performances. He rose to fame after was announced as the runner-up on American Idol's eighth season.

Adam Mitchel Lambert released many albums, including his debut album For Your Entertainment, his second album Trespassing, which was followed by The Original High, and many more.

NBC will air the latest episode of That's My Jam season 2 at 10 pm ET on April 17, 2023.

