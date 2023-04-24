That's My Jam season 2 episode 7 release date, air time, and celebrity guests explored

The seventh episode of That's My Jam season 2 will air on NBC on April 24, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The Jimmy Fallon-hosted series has already released six episodes and is a fan favorite. In the upcoming episode of That's My Jam, talented new artists will be featured on the show, showcasing their talents, dance moves, and musical knowledge.

Throughout the seventh episode, the artists will take part in several challenges, some drama will be served, and some twists and turns will be introduced. Kenan Thompson, Big Boi, Kesha, and Renée Elise Goldsberry will appear on this episode of That's My Jam season 2.

The best part of the show, That's My Jam, is that guests will compete in teams of two in several musical challenges. Following the challenge, the winner will choose a charity foundation that will receive the winning prize.

The second season of That's My Jam is described by NBC as:

"Jimmy Fallon hosts some of today's biggest stars as they play a variety of music- and dance-inspired games, competing head-to-head and mic-to-mic for five rounds of friendly competition, unforgettable moments and hilarious performances."

The title of episode seven of That's My Jam season 2 is Kenan Thompson and Big Boi vs. Kesha and Renée Elise Goldsberry

The four guests that will appear on the show will participate in a number of games, including Slay It, Don't Spray It, Vinyl Countdown, Don't Fear the Speaker, and Undercover Covers. The description of this next episode of That's My Jam season 2 reads:

“Celebrity guests Kenan Thompson, Big Boi, Kesha and Renée Elise Goldsberry join host Jimmy Fallon for musical performances and games, including Don't Fear the Speaker, Undercover Covers, Vinyl Countdown and Slay It, Don't Spray It.”

The guests on the forthcoming show are among the best performers in their respective fields, so watching them together will be entertaining for the spectators.

Kenan Thompson

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson has been a part of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live since 2003. He is now one of the cast members of the show with the longest tenure. Fans especially adore his appearances in Good Burger (1997), Snakes on a Plane (2006), and the NBC sitcom Kenan (2021–2022).

His acting career began in the 1990s, when he appeared in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That (1994–2005) as a member of the original cast. He married Christina Evangeline on November 11, 2011, and the couple share two beautiful children.

Big Boi

Big Boi is a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor. His real name is Antwan André Patton. In addition, he is well recognized for being a member of the southern hip-hop group Outkast with André 300. He began his musical journey while attending Tri-Cities High School.

The Way You Move, Ghetto Musick, Got Purp? Vol 2 and many others are among his top fan favorites. Along with his musical career, he has also demonstrated his acting talent by appearing as a guest star on Nick Cannon's Wild 'n Out and Chappelle's Show in seasons 3 and 5, as well as in the films The Dlewild (2006), ATL (2006), and xXx2: The Next Level (2005).

He and his ex-wife, Sherlita Patton, have two children, and he has another son from a previous relationship.

Kesha

The career of singer-songwriter Kesha Rose Sebert began when she was barely 18 years old and signed with Kemosabe Records. She was a featured artist on American rapper Flo Rida's number-one single Right Round at the beginning of 2009, which launched her career and brought her prominence.

Kesha has also performed on ten of the top ten tracks on the US Billboard Hot 100, including Tik Tok, Blah Blah Blah, Your Love Is My Drug, Take It Off, Blow, Die Young, My First Kiss with 3OH!3, We R Who We R, Right Round with Flo Rida, and Timber with Pitbull. The best-selling digital single in history was her single, Tik Tok, which was released in 2009.

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry is an actress and singer best known for playing Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical Hamilton. She won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in this role.

She has also worked on several shows, including The Good Wife, where she played Geneva Pine, and Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live.

That's My Jam season 2 episode 7 will air on April 24, 2023, at 10 pm ET on NBC.

