“That tracks”: RHOP fans slam Gizelle and Robyn as they state that they’re not Team Ariana 

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) cast members Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon recently took to their podcast, Reasonably Shady, to talk about the infamous affair that Vanderpump Rules witnessed earlier this year.

The two housewives chimed in about Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Levis and added that they’re not team Ariana. They stated that Ariana lost Tom and how she got him, referring to how the former couple initially got together when Tom was still dating former cast member Kristen Doute.

Fans took to social media to slam the RHOP cast members and state that neither of them should be talking about someone else’s relationship. They further added that the two were blaming the woman, Ariana, in this scenario and added that "that tracks."

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) cast members Gizelle and Robyn recently gave fans a crossover of sorts as they discussed the infamous Bravo affair on their podcast, Reasonably Shady. During the podcast, the two discussed Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Raquel Levis and stated that Tom and Ariana got together while Tom was still with Kristen Doute.

Gizelle said during the segment:

"Ariana was the chick on the side. Sandoval was dating Kristen, cheating on her with Ariana. (During one reunion) Kristen was crying because they hooked up."

She stated that "It’s kinda like how you get ‘em is how you lose ‘em" and questioned Madix for being mad about the situation.

Fans took to social media to slam the RHOP cast members and stated that they shouldn’t be the ones talking about relationships.

Carlos Williams @Cl_daz @Realitytvguru13 The interaction should be cool since they all been cheated on. They got lot in common. @Realitytvguru13 The interaction should be cool since they all been cheated on. They got lot in common.

librarian5280 @librarian5280 @Realitytvguru13 Of course they aren’t. They always side with weak men. @Realitytvguru13 Of course they aren’t. They always side with weak men.

Thee De’Vil 😈 @LolitaCocaine @Realitytvguru13 One of them is & has been manless for years && the others husband is actively cheating so this one should have been sat out but right message wrong people to deliver it @Realitytvguru13 One of them is & has been manless for years && the others husband is actively cheating so this one should have been sat out but right message wrong people to deliver it 😭

July 5th 🥳🥳🥳🥳 @im_4everYOUNG @Realitytvguru13 Two bitter old women that can’t get over the fact that both of their men cheated on them 🙄 @Realitytvguru13 Two bitter old women that can’t get over the fact that both of their men cheated on them 🙄

Nick @nicky_1290 @Realitytvguru13 Neither of them have the right to criticize anyone’s relationship, ESPECIALLY Gizelle. @Realitytvguru13 Neither of them have the right to criticize anyone’s relationship, ESPECIALLY Gizelle. https://t.co/uDec4SQrFD

While the housewives discussed the Vanderpump Rules affair at length, they stated that they’re in no way excusing or validating the fact that Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years.

Robyn further added that "men are dirty dogs" for stating that according to her, Sandoval would have cheated regardless, but he chose Requel because he was sure that she wouldn’t out him.

The RHOP star added:

"My theory is that he got it from Raquel because he can’t go get it from some random chick cause he trusted Raquel to not tell. So my issue is more with Raquel than with Sandoval because, well apparently Ariana and Raquel were like super good friends."

Ariana chimes in about “losing” Tom Sandoval

This was not the first time that people used the "you lose ‘em how you get ‘em" quote about Scandoval. The reality star appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May 2023, where Alex Cooper asked her whether she was surprised that Tom had an affair.

At the time, Ariana said:

"Well, to be very clear, I didn’t lose him, he lost me."

The Vanderpump Rules star added that she trusted him throughout their relationship and probably got caught up in what he was telling her. She added that she could have decided to not trust him as much, but she didn’t want to have a lack of trust in their relationship.

Vanderpump Rules recently started filming for season 11.

