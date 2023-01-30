"Go fix your insecurities please": RHOP fans slam Robyn for not inviting Wendy to her bachelorette party

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode saw the cast members reeling from their trip to Mexico. The ladies navigated personal issues, relationship issues, wedding preparations and complicated dynamics amongst themselves throughout the course of the episode, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Robyn didn't want Karen and Wendy at her bachelorette party. While her issues with Karen were apparent, considering the latter's accusations about husband Juan Dixon, Robyn didn't want Wendy because the star laughed alongside Karen. Fans slammed Robyn for her dislike towards Wendy. One tweeted:

Rosie @rhondaj123 Robyn made up with Wendy and they both apologized but because Wendy laughed when Karen was talking she’s not invited to the faux bachelorette party? Go fix your insecurities please. #rhop Robyn made up with Wendy and they both apologized but because Wendy laughed when Karen was talking she’s not invited to the faux bachelorette party? Go fix your insecurities please. #rhop

Season 7 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience who have followed the cast members' journey religiously and have expressed their opinions on social media. While some ladies have become fan favorites, others have been severely criticized for their behavior.

Robyn doesn't want Wendy to be part of her bachelorette party in RHOP

Tonight's episode of RHOP began with the cast members returning to their regular activities after a dramatic trip to Mexico. The ladies now had to prepare for Robyn's wedding to Juan. Although the wedding was supposed to be private, Gizelle and Ashley accompanied Robyn to choose her wedding dress at the salon.

While Robyn tried on her wedding dresses, Gizelle and Ashlet reflected on the cast's trip to Mexico, with the latter giving gossip about Wendy and Mia's friendship. After Ashley left, Gizelle sat down with the bride-to-be to discuss her bachelorette party. The star revealed that they would have an upscale dinner but also have fun.

When Gizelle asked Robyn which RHOP ladies the bride wanted to invite, Robyn expressed that she didn't want Karen because of what transpired during their trip to Mexico. The Grand Dame had previously accused her fellow castmate's husband Juan Dixon of touching her inappropriately and being involved with another woman who looked like her. So it was obvious that Robyn didn't want her there.

Robyn further expressed her disapproval with Wendy being present at the bachelorette party. She felt that Wendy was laughing along with Karen's accusations and that didn't sit well with her. The star felt that Wendy "wasn't being genuine and wasn't ready to be a friend."

Later on in the RHOP episode, Karen and Wendy got together to discuss what transpired in Mexico. Ashley called the former and revealed that Gizelle had sent out a chat list for Robyn's bachelorette party but the two ladies were seemingly missing from the list. While Karen knew that was the case, Wendy was shocked.

Robyn and Wendy had a brief feud at the beginning of the season. but they eventually made amends. Wendy failed to understand what issues her fellow co-star had with her to not invite her to the bachelorette party.

Fans slam Robyn for not inviting Wendy to the party on RHOP

Fans took to social media to slam Robyn for not inviting Wendy to the bachelorette party. They felt that Wendy was only laughing at the way Karen was making the accusations. Viewers alleged that Robyn only wanted an excuse to dislike Wendy and believed that she never wanted to make amends.

Tip @Karmelqt Robyn will find anything to not include Wendy #rhop Robyn will find anything to not include Wendy #rhop

Jamie @jamievllr Everyone was laughing? Not just Wendy?? Robyn is so annoying #RHOP Everyone was laughing? Not just Wendy?? Robyn is so annoying #RHOP

Champagne Goddess @DeniiLove_ I just took it as Wendy was laughing at Karen not the story but ok Robyn #RHOP I just took it as Wendy was laughing at Karen not the story but ok Robyn #RHOP https://t.co/miWZvdQJ6F

Candace @CanSum1107 Wendy could've been in the bathroom, and Robyn would've found a reason not to invite her. Please BFFR #RHOP Wendy could've been in the bathroom, and Robyn would've found a reason not to invite her. Please BFFR #RHOP

Hadia @Dboo1996 So Wendy laughing like everyone else at Karen delusions means you shouldn’t invite her. Just say you still don’t like her and was being fake with your apology Robyn. #RHOP So Wendy laughing like everyone else at Karen delusions means you shouldn’t invite her. Just say you still don’t like her and was being fake with your apology Robyn. #RHOP

gassen @gassendina So Wendy wasn’t invited to the bachelorette party bc she laughed?! Robyn bffr 🙄🙄 #RHOP So Wendy wasn’t invited to the bachelorette party bc she laughed?! Robyn bffr 🙄🙄 #RHOP https://t.co/1oIqDr5B4o

sociallystacij @SociallyStaciJ Robyn is fake. Just say you don’t like Wendy and stop holding other ppl to standards your don’t adhere to yourself. Everyone was laughing at Karen at that table. Robyn deserves all of the smoke the timeline gives her. #RHOP Robyn is fake. Just say you don’t like Wendy and stop holding other ppl to standards your don’t adhere to yourself. Everyone was laughing at Karen at that table. Robyn deserves all of the smoke the timeline gives her. #RHOP

Bless @_IDontKnowNigga Robyn I just KNEW you would find something to be mad at Wendy for because everyone was chuckling,at the the table #RHOP Robyn I just KNEW you would find something to be mad at Wendy for because everyone was chuckling,at the the table #RHOP

Season 7 of RHOP has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the season inches closer to its end, the cast members are set to get involved in more drama and complications as more rumors, allegations and accusations take center stage. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHOP next Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes