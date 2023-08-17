The 10 worst dishes in Masterchef USA (2023)

The 13th season of MasterChef USA premiered on May 24, 2023, on Fox and has released ten episodes with judges Joe Bastianich, Gordon Ramsay, and Aarón Sánchez. A total of 20 contestants participated in season 13, titled United Tastes of America. This season, contestants compete for the season's trophy and $250,000 in grand prize money.

This season also features guest judges like Daphne Oz, Graham Elliot, Susan Feniger, Tiffany Derry, Chef Rush, and Kelsey Murphy. Moreover, according to Fox's description of the show's episode 13, it mentioned the following:

“Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region.”

In addition, it stated:

“The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.”

Through its ten episodes, while fans loved the show and the food culture it presented from around the world, here are ten foods that resulted in contestants’ elimination.

The worst dishes from MasterChef USA Season 13

1) Manicotti with Crawfish and Shrimp

Carla made Manicotti with Crawfish and Shrimp during episode 1 of MasterChef US season 13, which the judges deemed overcooked and lacking herbs.

2) Vegan Tacos

Kevin made vegan tacos in the show's second episode, but they didn't impress the judges, while Aaron explained how tortillas look like “flatbread.”

3) Utah Scone

As part of episode 3, Tyson served Utah Scones with Raspberry Compote and Lemon Basil Whipped Cream. As the judges pointed out, Tyson's dish lacked flavor.

4) Crepe Cake

During episode 4, Michele made a Crepe Cake with Cream Cheese Filling. She also served Smoked Apples and Toasted Pecans along with the dish. According to Tiffany, when she tried eating pecan shells, “I almost broke my tooth.”

5) Masitas de Puerco Fritas

In episode 4 of MasterChef USA, Jessica presented Masitas de Puerco Fritas, some Tostones, and Yellow Rice. Judges were disappointed, and Joe even mentioned how Jessica wasn't ready to continue on the show.

6) Roasted Codfish Tacos with Homemade Tortillas

Amanda presented Roasted Codfish Tacos with Homemade Tortillas during episode 5, adding Fresh Green and Spicy Red Sauce to the dish, but her efforts didn't impress the judges resulting in her elimination.

7) Spiced Homecakes

In MasterChef USA episode 6, Richie presented Spiced Homecakes with Apple Compote and Tarragon Whipped Cream. Due to this dish's poor impression among the judges, he was eliminated.

8) Butter Chicken

During episode 8 of the show, Purvi presented Butter Chicken, and along with this, she also added some Naan Bread to the final dish. According to Gordon, the dish was "dull" and a “shocking misfire.”

9) Chicken Roulade

Sarah chose to make Chicken Roulade along with Roasted Potatoes, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad during episode 8. She was eliminated because of the dryness of the food.

10) Meyer Lemon Cake

Last but not least, MasterChef USA contestant Kyle presented Meyer Lemon Cake on the August 9 episode, to which Joe added, “It’s a mess” and “Every aspect of it is incorrect.” As a result, Kyle headed home.

Fans can watch all the episodes of MasterChef USA season 13 on Fox.