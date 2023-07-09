The $100,000 Pyramid season 6 returns to screens with a new set of episodes 

ABC's lineup of summer TV shows is bringing back the excitement of game shows in primetime, and at the forefront is the highly anticipated return of The $100,000 Pyramid. Season 6 came to a halt on December 6, 2022. Now, it's coming back with a brand new set of celebrities and high-stakes games on Sunday, July 9 at 10 pm ET on ABC.

Season 6 of this family-favorite word association game show is set to hit the screens with a brand-new set of episodes, promising to be an electrifying blend of celebrity competition, high stakes, and the chance to win the coveted grand prize of $100,000. Throughout the one-hour episodes, contestants will be asked fun questions that will take them a step closer to winning the title and the cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"All-star celebrities partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of taking home $100,000."

The $100,000 Pyramid season 6 will feature celebrities like Ru Paul, Loni Love, Larry Wilmore and many more

Since its revival in 2016, The $100,000 Pyramid has captured audiences' hearts across the nation with its thrilling gameplay and star-studded cast. This iconic game show, which originated as The $10,000 Pyramid back in 1973, has stood the test of time and continues to entertain viewers of all ages. Now, it's back for its sixth season, ready to deliver even more excitement and memorable moments.

The $100,000 Pyramid is the epitome of the classic game show format. Two teams go head-to-head. Each team is compromised of a celebrity and a contestant. Their goal is to guess a series of words that are associated with specific categories displayed on a pyramid-shaped board.

The catch is that the clues must be given without actually saying the word itself. It's a true test of wit, quick thinking, and wordplay as the contestants and celebrities race against the clock to rack up points.

Hosting this exhilarating game show of words is none other than the OG host, Michael Strahan. Known for his NFL career and his role as a co-anchor on the iconic Good Morning America, Strahan brings his natural charm and infectious energy to The $100,000 Pyramid season 6.

Michael Strahan has been known for his ability to connect with the contestants and celebrities alike adding an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay, making each episode an absolute blast to watch. In the teaser the show shared on social media, Michael is seen adding the "game" to the game show as he goes on to say,

"Here we go. The $100,000 Pyramid is back and this season is gonna be big. Big money, big celebrities, and a big new season of the $100,000 Pyramid."

As for the celebrity lineup, get ready for some epic showdowns. In the first episode of the new season, fans will get to witness the epic battle between the undisputed queen of drag, RuPaul, from RuPaul's Drag Race, and the talented actress Lauren Lapkus, known for her role in The Wrong Missy. Expect an explosion of charisma and quick thinking as these two entertainment powerhouses face off.

The subsequent episodes of the show promise to have even more thrilling match-ups.

Tune in to watch The $100,000 Pyramid season 6 returns to screens on Sunday, July 9 at 10 pm ET on ABC.

