“I’d rather die” – Michael Strahan picks his poison in Cowboys vs Eagles debate

Michael Strahan spent all 15 seasons of his legendary NFL career with the New York Giants. He's one of the most iconic players in the franchise's storied history as well as being one of the best rushers in NFL history. That's evident in him being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Giants' Ring of Honor.

Despite retiring 15 years ago, before to the start of the 2008 NFL season, Strahan is still admittedly a huge Giants fan. His intense loyalty to the organization made it bit challenging when he was once asked by a reporter from The Players' Tribune if he would rather be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles.

Here was Strahan's epic response:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'd rather die than be Cowboys or Eagles fan. Kidding me? I'm a fan of neither - Cowboys, Eagles. Pfft. No disrespect to the fans, just don't like the teams. And they don't like me, which means I did my job very well."

Two of the Giants' biggest rivals are the Cowboys and Eagles, especially as they all belong to the competitive NFC East division. Strahan made sure he left no doubts about his loyalty to New York by refusing to pick either of their rivals.

How did Michael Strahan fare against the Cowboys and Eagles?

Michael Strahan

As a career-long member of the New York Giants, Michael Strahan saw plenty of action against the Philadelphia Eages and Dallas Cowboys.

In fact, he faced off against the Cowboys 25 times and the Eagles 28 times. He posted a winning record against both rivals, going 13-12 against the Cowboys and 18-10 against the Eagles.

Strahan also posted huge sack totals against both teams he admittedly dislikes. In 25 games against the Cowboys, he posted a solid 18 sacks and 21.5 sacks in 28 games against the Eagles, which is the most career sacks he has had against any other team.

The high sack totals should come as no surprise, considering Strahan is one of the best pass rushers in NFL history.

His 141.5 career sacks rank sixth on the all-time list, including two seasons in which he led the NFL sacks. That includes his single-season record-breaking 22.5 sacks during the 2001 NFL season. His record still stands entering the 2023 NFL season, but it was tied by TJ Watt in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes