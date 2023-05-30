Who is Tanita Strahan? All you need to know about Michael Strahan's daughter

Michael Strahan played 15 seasons in the NFL as a defensive end with the New York Giants. The former defensive now works as an analyst after his playing career.

Strahan has four children and Tanita is the eldest. She was born in Germany, to Michael's wife, Wanda Hutchins, on November 10, 1992. She lived in Houston until her parents divorced and then went to Germany to live with her mother. However, Tanita returned to Houston to complete her high school.

In 2016, she spoke to the media and said that growing up in Germany has helped the remain grounded as a person.

"I've never been the type of person to be starstruck. Growing up in Germany, no one cared about stuff like that."

According to reports, Tanita works as an artist and sells her artwork online. The 31-year-old has over 8,000 followers on Instagram and also uploads most of her artwork on the social media platform.

She works with different mediums including acrylic, watercolor, ink, graphic design and photography.

She also has a degree in design and visual communication from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Tanita Strahan is currently based in LA but chooses to avoid the spotlight of being a former NFL star's daughter. As per reports, she had been in a relationship with Calenta Mincey in 2021, but the couple are no longer together.

Tanita has a younger brother named Michael Jr. and has two step-sisters Isabella and Sophia.

Michael Strahan NFL stats and career honors

Former New York Giants DE Michael Strahan

The New York Giants picked Michael Strahan in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft. The defensive end played 15 seasons with the team and racked up 854 total tackles, 141.5 sacks, 24 forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Strahan helped the Giants win the Super Bowl in 2008 when they beat the New England Patriots in the big game. He earned seven Pro Bowl honors and was a two-time leader in sacks.

