"Beat the hell out of y'all every time" - Michael Strahan clowned Eagles fan Kevin Hart big time

Michael Strahan was one of the best defensive ends in the 90's and early 2000's and is now a worldwide icon as he hosts Good Morning America.

The Hall-of-Fame defensive end was the New York Giants' second-round pick in the 1993 draft and was with them until 2007.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Giants great Michael Strahan had MetLife Stadium going WILD during a Hall of Fame ring ceremony. http://t.co/5CGBikrqYe Giants great Michael Strahan had MetLife Stadium going WILD during a Hall of Fame ring ceremony. http://t.co/5CGBikrqYe

Michael Strahan joined comedian Kevin Hart a few years ago in 2021, in an ice bath and sat down with him in an exclusive interview for LOL Network.

The two discussed who they thought was the greatest linebacker/defensive end was in NFL history.

Strahan asked Hart who he thought the greatest linebacker in the NFL in history was. Hart answered Reggie White, being the biased Philadelphia Eagles fan that he is.

"Reggie White," Hart answered.

Strahan then reiterated the question and said:

"Who is the greatest linebacker in the history of the NFL in your opinion? You know who it is? You know he played in New York. His number was 56. Lawrence Taylor. Thank you. And you said Reggie White. You're not naming a modern player."

Michael Strahan then thanked Eagles fans for all the sacks the team allowed him to get. He added:

"Eagles. I appreciate you fans, Eagles fans. I appreciate you. I appreciate beating the hell out of y'all every time I had a chance. More sacks against the Eagles than any other team in the history of the NFL in my career. Thank you, Donovan McNabb. Good luck in the future."

Michael Strahan was asked if he's still a Giants fan by Kevin Hart

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

In the same interview, Michael Strahan was asked by Hart if he is still a Giants fan.

Hart asked:

"Are you still a Giants fan? Like right now I know you played there and that's where your heart lies but let's just cut to the chae, what a shi**y organization. I mean when you really talk about the bottom of the barrel, you really talk about a team that just can't seem to get it right.. do you still love this organization?"

Strahan responded:

"Yeah, I'm still a Giants fan. Right now we suck, it's heartbreaking every weekend, I gott sit in the studio, got the guys giving me a hard time, and I gotta sit there and get my heart ripped out because we find a way to lose game."

Well, at least the Giants are doing much better. They went 9-7-1 last season and had a playoff victory over the Vikings. However, they lost 38-7 to the Eagles in the divisional round.

Giants have a busy off-season as quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon are free agents and are expected to get big deals from the team.

