From Porsche to Rolls-Royce: Former NFL legend Michael Strahan's insane car collection is worth $3 million

Former NFL superstar turned TV show host Michael Strahan recently made headlines. He revealed his $3 million warehouse of supercars. His collection includes cars from big-time manufacturers such as Rolls Royce, Mercedes, and Porsche. Strahan played for the New York Giants for his entire NFL career of 15 years, and he has a fleet of machines to show for it.

Strahan compares his car collection to a pack of Skittles, as you will find a lot of different colors. The former NFL star learned how to drive with a 1984 Volkswagen Golf GTI, and the first car he got his hands on was a 1993 GMC Typhoon. Since then, he has come a long way and has a special connection with all his cars.

Here are the cars currently owned by former NFL legend Michael Strahan:

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche Carrera GT

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead

Hummer H1EV

Mclaren Senna, 2018

1990 Lamborghini LM002

Ford GTX1

Jaguar Series 3 E-type

Mercedes SL65 Black Series

1966 Mercedes-Benz 600

2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster

Aston Martin Vanquish

Let's take a look at the five most expensive cars in Strahan's warehouse:

#5. 1990 Lamborghini LM002 - $284,000

1990 Lamborghini LM002

The 1990 Lamborghini LM002 shows Strahan's love for Lamborghini trucks. It is a rare piece that sells for an average price of $284,000. It has a top speed of 118 mph and can go 0-60 in 7.7 seconds.

Michael Strahan owned a 1994 red Toyota Supra during his NFL days. He later sold the car as he wasn't driving it much but soon regretted his decision. Now he says he won't repeat the same mistake for any other car. Once a car makes it to his warehouse, it stays there.

#4. Aston Martin Vanquish - $292,000

Aston Martin Vanquish

The only British car that has a place in Strahan's garage is the Aston Martin Vanquish, which has a starting price of $292,000. Vanquish has a 5.9-liter V12 engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car has a top speed of 183 mph and can go from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds.

#3. 2005 Porsche Carrera GT - $440,000

2005 Porsche Carrera GT

The next car in his impressive garage is a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. Its manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) is $440,000. Michael Strahan owns it in gray and its unadulterated performance is what makes it any driver's supercar. The Carrera GT has a top speed of 208 mph and can go 0-60 in 3.5 seconds.

#2. 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead -

$450,000

2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead

The second most expensive car that Michael Strahan owns is the 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead. The car has a base MSRP of $450,000. The styling and extraordinary interiors impressed Strahan immensely. He always wanted a convertible car that is not only fast but comfortable at the same time. The top speed of the car is limited to 150 mph.

#1. 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition -

$495,000

2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition

The most expensive car that Michael Strahan owns is the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition. The car has a base MRSP of $495,000. It's a race car with comfortable ride quality and balanced handling. Strahan has not bought this beauty to keep inside the garage and he has been spotted driving the car on many occasions. The car has a top speed of 208 mph and can go 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

