Michael Strahan was one of the biggest stars in the NFL during his time in the league from 1993-2007. The former New York Giants defensive end is a seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, Super Bowl Champion, Defensive Player of the Year, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

His popularity grew when he became a co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America" following his NFL career.

While Strahan was a star DE in the NFL, even he, like most people, gets starstruck when meeting famous people.

During a golfing event this weekend, Strahan was asked by the Players' Tribune which person had him starstruck for the first time. He gave a hilarious response to how he's a big fan of former New York Yankee star Derek Jeter, who he is still starstruck by.

"First person that left me starstruck? Oh, Derek Jeter. Derek Jeter left me starstruck. I'm still starstruck every time I see Derek Jeter, I see him, 'Oh my god, that's Derek Jeter.' Oh, Jeter, that's the G. Respect."

Strahan has every right to feel starstruck by Derek Jeter. Jeter is a 14-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion, World Series MVP, AL Rookie of the Year, and has had his Number 2 retired b the Yankees.

Strahan was asked by the Players' Tribune if he would ever be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles. He told them he would rather die than be a fan of either team.

Michael Strahan and Derek Jeter were joking with one another during Jeter's 2023 Celebrity Invitational game

Michael Strahan during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Strahan got to hang out with one of his biggest idols in May, as he was a part of Derek Jeter's Celebrity Invitational game in the Bahamas.

The two shared jokes with one another, with Jeter throwing shade at Strahan's age, saying that he grew up watching Strahan play. For reference, Strahan (51) is only three years older than Jeter (48).

Strahan posted a video of the two with the following caption:

"Got roasted for my age???? At least it was for a good cause, Turn 2. No I didn't hear you, Paige Spiranac but that was COLD BLOODED!! 😂😂😂"

Strahan is one of the best New York Giants players in franchise history and has already secured a spot in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's also a football analyst for FOX on Sundays.

