The Adam Project soundtrack: 5 songs played in Ryan Reynolds-starrer

The Adam Project recently dropped on Netflix, proving that there is nothing better than watching Walker Scobell alongside Ryan Reynolds play the same character in different time periods. They are joined by MCU's The Hulk star Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed, Adam's father and the scientist who invented time-travel.

While Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) accidentally time travels back to 2022, he runs into his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell). With an enemy from the future attempting to destroy him, Adam is on a burdensome quest to save the future.

The sci-fi movie, which incorporates elements of time-travel, quantum physics, and romance, has had people feeling nostalgic with its soundtrack from the past century.

The Adam Project's soundtrack complements its theme of time-travel. Starting with The Spencer Davis Group's Gimme Some Lovin' to its conclusion with Pete Townshend's Let My Love Open The Door, the playlist is a complete jackpot. Five classics play one after another, giving viewers the perfect experience of time-travel.

Rob Simonsen, the original composer, dives into the past, just like Adam Reed from 2050. As events take a nostalgic turn for the time traveler, viewers undergo a similar experience with 80s classics playing in the background.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Diving into the nostalgic soundtrack from Netflix's The Adam Project

1) Gimme Some Lovin' - The Spencer Davis Group

Originally released in 1967, The Spencer Davis Group's Gimme Some Lovin' was undoubtedly the perfect start to The Adam Project. The track plays as the movie opens, with Adam attempting to steal a spaceship. The track follows Adam as he is attacked by Sorian and her minions. However, he successfully flies through the sky into a wormhole, landing in 2022.

2) Good Times Bad Times - Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times plays in the background when Sorian and her army fight Adam in his backyard while attempting to take him back to the future. The song plays when, to both Adam's and the viewers' surprise, his wife Laura shows up and saves him and his younger version from Sorian's goons.

3) Let My Love Open The Door - Pete Townshend

While patching up his wound in his father's garage, Adam from future plays Let My Love Open The Door by Pete Townshend. His younger self walks in, claiming that he knows the song. The two bond over it as it plays over the radio, since it is their father's favorite song. The classic from 1980 is also the concluding song of the movie.

4) Foreplay/Longtime - Boston

Boston's 1976 song titled Foreplay/Longtime plays when Sorian and her army try to take the hard drive, containing the algorithm, from the Reeds. A battle erupts and the electromagnetic seal gets destroyed, pulling everything magnetic towards it.

5) Let It Be - Matt Berninger

Matt Berninger's 2020 track Let It Be plays when Adam from the future and his mother, Ellie Reed (Jennifer Garner), indulge in a rather emotional conversation at the bar.

Throughout The Adam Project, Ellie, despite being unaware of the events, is quick to open up to the time traveler (a complete stranger) about her complicated relationship with young Adam. Her son from the future offers her some reassurance as the two have a heart to heart.

With director Shawn Levy’s penchant for adding an element of comedy to all his work, The Adam Project has a perfect balance of emotional drama, action, comedy, and a classic soundtrack.

Three other tracks that are equally mesmerizing are 40 Years Young by the Muzak Orchestra, 2-Part Inventions, BWV 772-786. No. 6 in E Major BWV 777 by Vladimir Feltsman, and Time After Time by Neil Archer.

Composer Rob Simonsen also released 26 original songs for the movie, including:

The Adam Project Hallway Make Good Choices Forest Hawking, Zip It Plan A You Can Be A Real Jerk Who’s This? Tell Him Find Him Ouchie with the Face Look Up I Found You Echo of This One They Found Us Plan Laura Punch That Sh*t Is This Time Travel? He Doesn’t Need Perfect Butternut Sippy Cup Take Your Son to Work Day Supper Time, Spanky You Never Understood the Science Catch I Found You Again

The soundtrack had viewers feeling nostalgic and futuristic at the same time. Reportedly, Simonsen intended to incorporate a classic 80s vibe throughout the soundtrack, which was indeed felt throughout The Adam Project.

