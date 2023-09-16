The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance T500 sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Aimé Leon Dore has teamed up with New Balance to release a new collection of sneakers called the T500 sneakers pack. They have formed a strong partnership in the world of sneaker collaborations. The partnership began in 2019 and has since produced several successful releases, including the revival of the NB 550 and the ALD-inspired take on the classic New Balance silhouette.

The success of the partnership has led to the brands becoming one of the most loved duos in the industry. The two companies have now introduced fans to one of the most iconic retro sneaker models from New Balance, the T500 sneakers. The new Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance T500 sneakers collection features three sets of T500 sneakers dressed in unique colorways.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance T500 sneakers collection was launched on September 15. Sneakerheads can purchase the pairs from both offline and online New Balance stores for $130 each.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance T500 sneakers are available in red, black, and green colorways

Aimé Leon Dore's regional streetwear and prep aesthetic of the '90s has been instrumental in taking New Balance to the next level. The brands have capitalized on the hype around the popular dad shoe and have solidified their position in the industry. In their latest collab, the T500 sneakers, which are retro shoes, have been reintroduced to the market with the help of tennis star Coco Gauff.

The shoe's upper is all white with perforated toes, and it is made of the finest leather. The hue highlights the "N" logo and the heel collar, which on one shoe says Aimé Leon Dore, and on the other, New Balance. While white laces bring the look together, they also draw attention to the branding on the tongue.

In order to complete the vintage look of the sneaker, both the midsole and the outsole are colored in a cream hue. The base of these tennis oxfords is covered in a sail hue, which is balanced with the use of bright accents. The shoe has a low-cut silhouette and can be worn at any time of day because of its versatility.

The T500 sneakers boast a durable outsole. Made from high-quality rubber, this outsole offers excellent traction, enhancing stability and grip on various surfaces. If one wants to run on the track, hit the gym, or simply stroll around town, the T500 is sure to be the perfect choice. Its reliable grip ensures confident and secure movement. Additionally, the material used on the shoe's breathable upper keeps the feet cool and dry, even during intense workouts.

Another unique feature of the shoe is its innovative cushioning technology that sets it apart from other sneakers available in the market. Equipped with New Balance's signature ABZORB cushioning, the T500 ensures superior shock absorption, reducing the impact on the feet during high-intensity activities.

The New Balance T500 stands out thanks to its exceptional cushioning technology, durable outsole, and breathability. It's a versatile option for individuals looking to elevate their performance while maintaining comfort and style.

The shoes are now available via the official websites of Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance for $130.