The Art of Passion cast list: Katie Reese, Victor Alfieri and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's upcoming thriller flick, The Art of Passion, is set to air on the network on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The movie tells the story of a prominent doctor whose life turns upside down after she meets a famous artist and starts dating him.

The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime states:

''Hope Williams, a successful ER doctor, reluctantly meets an accomplished artist on a girls night out. He is everything her past lovers were not, and he forces her to discover a side of her that she never knew existed. As Hope’s sexual life steams up, her work takes a turn for the worse when an abusive husband of a battered patient blames her for his misgivings. Soon, Hope’s personal life becomes entangled with her work life, and both are put at risk.''

The Art of Passion features Katie Reese and Victor Alfieri in major roles, alongside many others in supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the film.

Lifetime's The Art of Passion cast list: Katie Reese and others star in new thriller drama

1) Katie Reese as Hope Williams

Katie Reese plays the lead role of Hope Williams in The Art of Passion. Williams is a successful doctor who meets a famous artist on a night out, following which her life changes forever in ways that are not so pleasant.

Reese is also a noted dancer and has worked on numerous films, TV shows, and commercials over the years. She's worked with a number of revered choreographers like Ryan Heffington and Denna Thomsen, to name a few.

2) Victor Alfieri as Williams' lover

Noted actor Victor Alfieri essays the role of Hope Williams' passionate lover in the movie. Not many details about his role are known at this point, but based on the synopsis and the promo, it seems like Williams has a passionate relationship with Alfieri's character, who is quite different from all the boyfriends she's had so far.

As an actor, Alfieri has essayed quite a few roles in various television shows and films over the years, including NBC's iconic Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone, and the Tom Hanks starrer Angels & Demons, among many more.

3) Jessie Camacho as Rita Rollins

Actress Jessica Camacho plays the role of Detective Rollins in The Art of Passion. Details about her character are currently being kept under wraps. As an actress, Camacho is best known for her performances in A Dangerous Affair, Bloodline, and Emily the Criminal.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Art of Passion also stars several others in pivotal roles, including:

Andrea Conte as Nurse Greer

Brandi Huzzie as Nina

Gregg Weiner as Arnie McDougal

The film is written and directed by Christie Will Wolf, who also helmed A Dangerous Affair, which premiered on Lifetime on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Based on the teaser, viewers can expect a steamy thriller drama replete with fascinating characters and action scenes that could make for a memorable and thrilling cinematic experience.

Don't miss The Art of Passion on Lifetime on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

