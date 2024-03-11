The Bachelor season 28: When did Maria go home? 

While only three contestants remain in the fight to win Joey Graziadei's heart, fans are still not over Maria Georgas' elimination from episode 8 of The Bachelor season 28. Maria was noticed by viewers after her tiff with Sydney Gordon, which had sent the latter packing, and had gotten them rooting for Maria.

Episode 8, which was released on March 4, on ABC, saw Joey send Maria home after his hometown dates with the four leading ladies. Her elimination came as a shocker because the fan-favorite contestant had gone on a romantic one-on-one date with Joey in the recent episode 6 that took place in Montreal.

Why did Joey eliminate Maria from The Bachelor season 28?

Their one-on-one in episode 6 was one of the most memorable dates on the show, as Joey arrived in a vintage limousine, took Maria shopping at a designer store, followed by a chopper ride to see Montreal from above.

At dinner, she opened up about how past heartbreaks had hardened her and confessed her affection for Joey. In episode 7, she was seen crying because she couldn't get a one-on-one with Joey and felt sad to see him with other women.

In episode 8, The Hometowns, she took Joey to meet her father in Canada, and their date went exceptionally well too. However, after the date, she wanted to confess her love to Joey but held back, probably because she didn't want to meet Jess' fate. Jess was sent home after she confessed her love for Joey, because Joey didn't want her to get hurt after seeing him with other girls.

At the rose ceremony that episode, Gerogas, 29, demanded to pull Joey aside before he gave the roses away. Joey complied, and she confessed her love for him there, explaining how she wanted to say it before but didn't.

Despite her confession, Joey sent her home because, according to him, his efforts and feelings to build a future with her weren't reciprocated.

"Even though you didn’t say what you said tonight, I hope you know that I was trying my best to get there."

Maria's reaction to Joey's decision in episode 8's rose ceremony on The Bachelor season 28

Georgas was taken aback, confused, and disappointed when she found out she was the one going home. After Joey walked her out, she said, "It feels wrong in some ways, it's tough", then quickly got into the car without saying any goodbyes or giving an adieu hug.

In a confessional after the rose ceremony, Maria seemed rattled as she said,

"I’m confused. I came here, showed all of me, told him I am falling in love with him, and if that’s not enough for him what more can I give this man?"

She also expressed regrets for not confessing her love for Joey earlier as that could've been pivotal to their relationship on the show.

"I should have told him a lot sooner how I felt, and that’s my biggest regret."

Episode 9, titled Fantasy Suites , will decide the fate of one more woman before the finale episode, which will see Joey choose his forever love from the final two women. The episode will air on ABC, on Monday, March 11, at 8 pm ET.