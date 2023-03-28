The Bachelor: Which couples are still together?

The Bachelor season 27 ended on Monday, March 27, as leading man Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar. Zach broke up with runner-up Gabi Elnicki on the beach before acknowledging his feelings for Kaity.

They are currently engaged and Zach will soon move in with Kaity, as they both live in Austin.

Fans have seen many couples getting engaged on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, not all of these relationships last very long after living together off-camera. After 27 seasons of the show, only four couples found their happily ever after on camera and have even started families together:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham – Season 22

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney – Season 13

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell – Season 25

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici – Season 17

4 couples of The Bachelor are still going strong

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe chose Catherine Giudici over Lindsay Yenter in the season 17 finale of The Bachelor, despite being strongly linked to the latter. Sean and Catherine became the franchise’s first couple to get married on Live TV in 2014. They now live together in Dallas with their three children.

Sean appeared on the most recent season of The Bachelor to help Zach make his final decision. He and Christine made a guest appearance during the finale after Zach did not follow his advice in the fantasy suites and slept with Gabi.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Jason met Molly during season 13 of The Bachelor but proposed to Melissa Rycroft in the finale. Melissa and Jason’s engagement post-show was very short as the latter could not stop thinking about Molly, eventually breaking up with Melissa.

Molly got back together with Jason and they got married on February 27, 2010. The couple currently have one daughter together.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Luyendyk initially proposed to Becca Kufrin in the finale but later told her that he wanted to build a future with Lauren Burnham, which was caught in front of the cameras. The couple got married in 2019 and have three kids together.

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James and Rachael did not get engaged in the season 25 finale of the show, nor did anyone else. However, they are still dating despite two big breakups.

The couple split for some time after some photos of Rachael attending a racist party went viral. However, they got back together post the show and are currently living together.

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

During the finale of season 27 of the show, Zach told Kaity that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her and that:

"It’s you. It’s always been you."

The couple will plan a wedding in 2025 after enjoying “the little things.” Kaity also revealed in an interview that they have “phenomenal communication and loyalty” to each other.

Zach and Kaity will soon start living together in Austin. Kaity also showed her support to runner-up Gabi after the March 20 episode and said that she was grateful for her friendship.

She revealed in an interview that she will not see the episode where Zach slept with Gabi.

The next season of the show, The Bachelorette featuring Charity Lawson, will premiere on Monday, June 26 at 9 pm ET.

