The Bachelorette Season 19 finale: Fans feel Rachel is more concerned about an engagement than her relationship with Aven

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired the first installment of its two-part live finale event on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour time frame was full of drama as suitors questioned their relationships with leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia and indulged in arguments.

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, things turned south after Aven met Rachel and her family. While he confessed that he was ready for an engagement during their fantasy suite date, he explained to Rachel's friends that he was sure of getting together with her but wanted to spend enough time before an engagement.

However, when her friends conveyed the same to Rachel, she was shocked at the turn of events that led to an argument with Aven. Later on in the episode, the former realized that she couldn't move forward as the suitor wasn't ready to get engaged. Despite Aven trying to convince her that his heart was with her, Rachel broke up with him.

Fans were upset with Rachel and felt she just wanted to be engaged no matter what, which led to the breakup. One tweeted:

Just a Bachelor🌹 @steal_ya_4_asec



#bachelorette #thebachelorette Given the situation Aven is in, I feel like he’s being totally reasonable and saying the right things — Rachel’s focus seems to be more on the engagement than the relationship Given the situation Aven is in, I feel like he’s being totally reasonable and saying the right things — Rachel’s focus seems to be more on the engagement than the relationship #bachelorette #thebachelorette https://t.co/EqLRNWREIS

Season 19 of the reality dating competition has been extremely popular amongst viewers. While some fans loved watching the two bachelorettes on screen, others criticized the format of having two women and a large cast of suitors. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the season ends for Gabby and Rachel.

The Bachelorette suitor Aven and Rachel breakup

On tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, it was time for the suitors to meet the leads' families. While it began on a romantic note, things soon turned awry. While sitting with Rachel's best friends, Aven confessed that he was sure of leaving the show with Rachel and saw a future and a life with her. However, he was skeptical of going into an engagement in the next few days.

When the same was conveyed to Rachel, the star was shocked at Aven's confession. This led to a major argument between the duo as Rachel confronted him about the same.

Later in The Bachelorette episode, Rachel talked things out with Aven on their final date. While Aven tried his best to convince Rachel that he saw a future with her and wanted to make things work outside of the show, Rachel wanted an engagement by the end.

The Bachelorette fans, however, felt that Rachel being so bent on an engagement led to her breakup with Aven. They also blamed her for not understanding where he was coming from. Check out what they have to say.

taylor/blake/ryan thruple truther @milfloverliv rachel hasn't even said she loves him... and she's expecting him to want to propose... and the producers are expecting me to feel bad for her... JUSTICE FOR AVEN #TheBachelorette rachel hasn't even said she loves him... and she's expecting him to want to propose... and the producers are expecting me to feel bad for her... JUSTICE FOR AVEN #TheBachelorette

emily🌹 @bachtweettweet



#TheBachelorette #bachelorette Aven being logical when it comes to relationships. And this is Rachel… Aven being logical when it comes to relationships. And this is Rachel…#TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/vqaj8LMNdN

Ria @BarstoolRia At this point in Rachel’s eyes, nothing Aven says will do. She just wants to be engaged and it doesn’t matter to her. She wants to be ENGAGED. She isn’t listening to a single word Aven has said. She has absolutely lost me. #TheBachelorette At this point in Rachel’s eyes, nothing Aven says will do. She just wants to be engaged and it doesn’t matter to her. She wants to be ENGAGED. She isn’t listening to a single word Aven has said. She has absolutely lost me. #TheBachelorette

Llama Drama @sweatsandpizza



Rachel:



#bachelorette #TheBachelorette Aven: I want a life with you but I think we should spend time together before we get engaged.Rachel: Aven: I want a life with you but I think we should spend time together before we get engaged. Rachel: #bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/HdYQAWBC4E

TheBachBabes @TheBachBabes



#TheBachelorette Rachel is more concerned with being embarrassed in front of her family/friends and getting engaged than with listening to what Aven is actually saying Rachel is more concerned with being embarrassed in front of her family/friends and getting engaged than with listening to what Aven is actually saying #TheBachelorette

Dee Ava-Lin @pinstripechik Rachel:I want a ring. Aven:I want a long lasting relationship Rachel: Red flag! I want a ring. #TheBachelorette Rachel:I want a ring. Aven:I want a long lasting relationship Rachel: Red flag! I want a ring. #TheBachelorette

yoongi and bts luvr⁷ @cheerioyoongi #bachelorette #TheBachelorette So Rachel said all she wants is to get engaged, and she thinks Aven avidly expressing how much he loves her is him yelling at her So Rachel said all she wants is to get engaged, and she thinks Aven avidly expressing how much he loves her is him yelling at her 🚩🚩🚩 #bachelorette #TheBachelorette https://t.co/dlpWclP90L

Just a Bachelor🌹 @steal_ya_4_asec



(And is grasping at straws to choose Tino)



#bachelorette #thebachelorette There is 0 Aven can say or do because Rachel walked in here to break it off(And is grasping at straws to choose Tino) There is 0 Aven can say or do because Rachel walked in here to break it off (And is grasping at straws to choose Tino) #bachelorette #thebachelorette https://t.co/6wrBLQ4xE4

The first installment of the finale has been theatrical, and it only gets more interesting next week. As the ladies tie up their journeys on the series, the final episode will reveal all the secrets and more about what transpired after the show and if Gabby and Rachel are still together with their chosen partners.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette next week on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

