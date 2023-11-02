The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday on Netflix- Release date, trailer, and more

With the upcoming release of The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, the storyline of the 2022 animated heist comedy The Bad Guys will be expanded and the crew of animal antiheroes with human traits will reappear. The half-hour special, which is slated to debut on Netflix on Thursday, November 30, 2023, promises a new perspective on the narrative with a new voice cast.

Fans everywhere are eager to see what will happen to their favorite characters in The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, an upcoming special that doubles as both a prequel and an additional chapter of the original movie. The upcoming Christmas-themed special film has a run time of 23 minutes and is all set to put viewers in the holiday spirit.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday - Release date and time for different regions

Netflix usually releases new shows or films around 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, which is considered to be their standard release time. The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is expected to be released around this time on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Different countries have different time zones, and the release timings vary accordingly. These are the different time of release for the upcoming Christmas film:

Mexico, CDT: 2 am, Thursday, November 30, 2023

India, IST: 12.30 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Canada, EST: 7 am, Thursday, November 30, 2023

United Kingdom, BST: 8 am, Thursday, November 30, 2023

South Korea, KST: 4 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Australia, AEST: 5 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Japan, JST: 4 pm, Thursday, November 30, 2023

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday - What we know from the trailer

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday trailer was released on November 1, 2023, and generated a lot of excitement among fans for the upcoming holiday season. The trailer features the usual Bad Guys, Mr. Wolf (Michael Godere), Mr. Shark (Ezekiel Ajeigbe), Mr. Piranha (Raul Ceballos), Ms. Tarantula (Mallory Low), and Mr. Snake ( Chris Diamantopoulos) as the main characters in the trailer.

From what the trailer suggests, the Bad Guys are plotting to rob a bank, but due to the cancellation of Christmas (the reason will be unfolded in the film itself), their plans will have to take a detour. The official synopsis of the upcoming film reads:

"In this new adventure set before the events of the feature, there’s nothing the Bad Guys love more than Christmas morning — because while everyone is home opening presents, it’s the perfect time to execute their city-wide holiday heist. But when Christmas is unexpectedly cancelled, the Bad Guys must do the unthinkable: reignite the city’s holiday spirit by giving instead of taking."

A still from the upcoming film (image via IMDb)

Emmy Award-winning animator, producer, and director Bret Haaland has updated the cast roster for the 2022 animated heist comedy, adding new voice actors for Mr. Wolf and his gang as they prepare for a prequel this year. Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, and Anthony Ramos will all be replaced by a new group of actors in the cast.

The project is under the direction of DreamWorks Animation Television. The filmmaker Bret Haaland (The Penguins of Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) and Katherine Nolfi (famous for 20th Century Women) will also serve as executive producers for the upcoming holiday special.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday will be released on Netflix on November 30, 2023, just in time for an enjoyable watch during the holiday season.