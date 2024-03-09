The Beautiful Game 2024: Cast and plot of the Netflix film explored

Netflix is set to release its much-anticipated sports drama The Beautiful Game on March 29, 2024. Helmed by Thea Sharrock, the upcoming film highlights the contest of the Homeless World Cup, a tournament that includes participation from unhoused athletes all around the world.

The movie brings to the limelight the struggle of an English team as they prepare for the global competition with the support of their coach, played by Oscar-nominated actor Bill Nighy. The official description of The Beautiful Game mentioned on Netflix reads:

“As an English football squad heads to Rome for the Homeless World Cup, their talented new player must let go of his past and learn to be a part of a team.”

The Beautiful Game 2024 main cast

Bill Nighy as Mal

The 74-year-old English actor’s illustrious career has bagged him the British Academy Awards, a Golden Globe accolade and an Academy Award nomination. He is well-known for appearing in shows and movies including Living, State of Play, Page Eight, and Love Actually, among many others. The official synopsis of The Beautiful Game introduces his character as:

“Mal is the manager of England’s homeless football team, taking his players to Rome with the hope of being crowned champions of the Homeless World Cup, a global street soccer tournament.”

Micheal Ward as Vinny

The Jamaican-British actor, who has appeared in movies like Beauty, Empire of Light, and The Old Guard, will essay the role of Vinny, the talented yet troubled striker. With him by the team’s side, the chances of winning the competition appear high, however, the troublesome factor remains to be Vinny’s past. In the official synopsis it is mentioned that:

“At the last minute, he (Mal the coach) decides to bring with them a talented striker Vinny (Ward), who could give them a real chance at winning, but only if he’s ready to let go of his past and become part of the team.”

Supporting cast of The Beautiful Game 2024

Besides Bill Nighy and Micheal Ward, the ensemble cast of the upcoming Netflix film also includes Susan Wokoma of the Enola Holmes 2 playing the character of Protasia, Callum Scott Howells from It’s A Sin portrays Nathan, Kit Young from Shadow and Bone plays Cal, and Sheyi Cole from Atlanta plays Jason. All of their character details have been kept under wraps.

Joining the bandwagon is also Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, the Irish actor well-known for portraying Ebony Maw in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. In the Netflix film, he essays the role of Kevin alongside Snabba Cash’s Robin Nazari as Aldar, Aoi Okuyama as Mika, and Halo’s Cristina Rodlo as Rosita.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Vice’s Tadashi Watanabe, Pachinko’s Kazuhiro Muroyama, and The Morning Show fame Valeria Golino make a feature in uncredited roles as of yet.

Vinny and his teammates from The Beautiful Game (Image via Netflix YouTube)

Written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce, the Netflix film is bankrolled by Graham Broadbent in collaboration with Peter Czernin and Anita Overland under the banners of Film4 and Blueprint Pictures.

Those interested can tune into the OTT giant Netflix on March 29, 2024, to stream The Beautiful Game.