The Big Bang Theory: 5 funny lines from Penny

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most popular TV sitcoms of the decade, garnering a huge fanbase and receiving numerous accolades over the years.

Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady created the series with Mark Cendrowski acting as the director for most of the episodes. The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007 and aired 12 seasons before concluding in 2019.

The success of the show and the popularity of one of its character even spawned a spin-off prequel series, Young Sheldon, on CBS in 2017.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory (Image via CBS)

The Big Bang Theory opened to mixed reviews in its first season, but quickly rose up the ranks and became one of the most loved shows on TV from its following seasons. It even became the highest rated comedy on television, beating out longtime title holder Two and a Half Men.

The Big Bang Theory primarily focused on the lives of Leonard Hofstader, Sheldon Cooper and their new neighbour down the hall, Penny.

Leonard and Sheldon are socially awkward yet brilliant scientists working at Caltech. They like to spend their time doing typically nerdy things with their friends-cum-colleagues Raj Koothrapalli and Howard Wolowitz.

The show follows their daily lives, lined with their humorous eccentricities, tries for romantic relationships, and conventional geeky behaviour.

Penny's character is like a breathe of fresh air among the group of friends. Portrayed as being streetsmart instead of booksmart, she adds contrast to the group of science enthusiasts, often voicing the more practical and rational perspectives.

In this article, we explore some of the best lines delivered by Penny, which can be remembered as her funniest moments on the show. Kaley Cuoco did an impeccable job portraying Penny, and has even won multiple awards for her character in The Big Bang Theory.

5 of Penny's funniest lines on The Big Bang Theory

#1 When Penny and Sheldon had a feud

When: Season 2, Episode 7; The Panty Piñata Polarization

The seventh season of the second season in The Big Bang Theory had one of the best lines from Penny. This particular episode revolved around Penny and Sheldon's war against each other after Sheldon banned her from their apartment due to her receiving three strikes.

The incident started with Penny eating an onion ring from Sheldon's plate. It quickly escalated to a petty war where the two knuckleheads try to top inconveniencing each other.

After Penny prevents Sheldon from performing his Laundry Night routine on Saturday night, Sheldon warns Penny that she is "playing with forces beyond her ken." This is when Penny replies with her own snarky reply:

"Well, your Ken can kiss my Barbie."

#2 When she hated Priya

When: Season 4, Episode 19; The Zarnecki Incursion

One of biggest overarching plotpoints of The Big Bang Theory was the on-again, off-again relationship between Penny and Leonard. However, season four of the series had Leonard dating Raj's sister, Priya, which made Penny quite jealous and upset as she could not interact with Leonard like before.

To deal with the emotional unrest within her, Penny confides in her friends, Bernadette Rostenkowski and Amy Farrah-Fowler.

The trio talk about the whole ordeal over a couple of drinks when Amy says that these emotions are valid in accordance with a study on Tanzanian chimpanzees. The primates apparently have a tendency to throw their feces at their adversaries.

By the end of the episode, while Penny climbs the stairs with Priya, they share a few awkward and silent moments before going their ways. This is when Penny realizes that she does hate Priya and would happily resort to her primate instincts of throwing poop at her:

"Amy is right. I do want to fling my poop at her."

#3 When Penny decides to give her all to the bad horror film

When: Season 7, Episode 23; The Gorilla Dissolution

Penny as a bisexual killer gorilla in The Big Bang Theory (Image via CBS)

One of the key points in Penny's character was her aspiration to become a professional actor. That was what originally led her to move to California from Nebraska.

In the seventh season of the show, Penny gets an offer to star in the sequel to a horrible horror movie that she had starred in years ago.

After initially turning down the offer, Penny reluctantly accepted the role to reprise her character in the movie. However, she did not feel very good about the prospects of the movie and her character, and kept complaining about it.

By the penultimate episode, she finally accepted it for what it was and decided to give it her all, however weird it was, with this line:

"There's no reason why I shouldn't be the best bisexual, go-go dancer, slowly transforming into a killer gorilla, anyone's ever seen."

#4 When Penny tells Amy that its okay to move out of her comfort zone

When: Season 9, Episode 8; The Mystery Date Observation

In the ninth season of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and Amy go through a rough patch in their relationship and the couple break up. With both of them having a hard time after the breakup, Sheldon decides to look for a new female companion and Amy also gears up for a third date.

While getting ready for her date in Penny's apartment, Amy feels embarrassed to show them her new dress, warning them that she is moving out of her comfort zone. When she ultimately comes out wearing a full dress, Penny points out that her dress is alright, and a bit of skin always helps in attracting men by saying:

"No one ever bought me drinks at a bar because my brain just popped out of my shirt."

#5 When Penny takes a dig at Howard

When: Season 2, Episode 16; The Cushion Saturation

The second season of the show had Howard and experimental physicist Dr. Leslie Winkle hook up. With Leslie's control over Caltech's grant money and new research equipments, Howard gets special treatment for being friends with benefits with her.

During dinner, when Howard receives a phone call from Leslie, he chirps about how he would be having sex that night. In response, Penny rhetorically asks Leonard if his right hand is calling him.

"His right hand is calling him?"

These were some of our top picks of funny lines delivered by Penny in The Big Bang Theory. While she may not have been as intelligent as her neighbours and their friends, she definitely had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor that added to the dynamic of the show.

