The Big D season 1 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

The Big D season 1 is set to return with another episode this week. The show, that puts exes together in a beautiful villa as they attempt to find love, will feature new bonds being formed and old ones getting affected in the process.

The USA Network show's new episode will feature cast members Ariel and David getting close. However, David's ex-wife Gillian isn't completely on board. According to Gillian, Ariel doesn't have the right intentions with her ex-husband and wants to protect him at all costs. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"With new budding romances in the house, in comes a new single to shake things up."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Big D on USA Network.

Ariel and David get close in the upcoming episode of The Big D season 1

In the trailer of the upcoming episode of The Big D, titled The Big Shakeup, Ariel and David are seen having a private conversation. However, it doesn’t sit too well with the cast member’s ex-wife Gillian. As the two ask for some privacy, Gillian has a conversation with Alexis about the same. She tells Alexis that Ariel is “flipping out” about being safe and The Big D season 1 cast member agrees that it comes across as a little fake.

Gillian tells her that David and Ariel went to have a private conversation and notes that her ex-husband is just excited to have attention from any woman. Gillian says in a confessional:

"Ariel, I do like her, but she seems very lost and I don’t feel like her true intentions are with David and I want to protect him. I’m sorry I don’t want to question your character and your intentions, but it’s what I feel in my f*cking gut."

David notes that he and Gillian have been trying to go their separate ways and come out of their comfort zones, but states that it hasn’t been easy. The Big D male cast member tells the camera that he knows that she’s watching him and Ariel have a conversation from a distance. He adds that the thing with his ex-wife is that she doesn’t want to get back together but that she loves him too much and won’t let him go either. He states:

"Honestly, that’s just not fair for me, especially when this was her idea."

On the other hand, another former couple opens about their feelings. In a promo, Alexis sits Devon down to have a conversation but is nervous to say her piece. She makes him promise that once she tells him what it is, they can never talk about it. She says:

"Before the winner was announced, a thought went through my head. Like, dang someone could really just pick you. Someone could potentially like you and then go on a date with you."

She recalls the moment and implies that it didn’t really feel great and tells The Big D contestant that she may still have feelings for her ex-husband. Although she doesn’t want to have a conversation about it, Devon gets really close to her and tells her that he wants to tell her something too and states that he knew.

