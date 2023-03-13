The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 recap: Return of the frenemy

The Blacklist returned with a new episode on March 12, 2023, bringing back a lot of drama from the ongoing final season and a familiar face from the past. Given that this is the last time viewers will see Raymond 'Red' Reddington (James Spader), the show seems to be going full throttle in its final few episodes, interlinking stories with the immense grove of plotlines the ten seasons of the show have created over the many years.

Titled The Four Guns, the latest episode amped up the intensity, dealt with some important secrets, and brought back the fan-favorite Robert Vesco (Stacy Keach), who makes his return in the most Vesco way possible.

The official synopsis for this episode of The Blacklist from NBC read:

"An assassination attempt on Sen. Panabaker leads the Task Force to a group of renowned pickpockets. Red sends a dangerous gift to an old friend in custody."

This episode is currently available for streaming on Peacock.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 3 recap: The Four Guns in action

The latest episode of The Blacklist opens with Senator Cynthia Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) giving a speech at a re-election campaign event when everything is suddenly thrown into a frenzy. Someone shouts, “he’s got a gun,” leading Cooper (Harry Lennix) to take Panabaker behind a pillar for cover. One of the agents is also shot in the process.

The Secret Service has also been pickpocketed, which is quite an impossible task to accomplish. The episode returns after the credit roll to see Red (James Spader) giving Cooper a historical tour of the 60th Street Public Bath. Red discusses Panabaker's case with Cooper and reveals that these pickpockets are highly-trained individuals who go by the name of "The Four Guns."

Red asserts that he thinks the group did not shoot Panabaker, but someone else did, and they will try again. At the bureau, Cooper tells everyone that Red is confident that the pickpockets assisted the shooter. The shooter is later seen removing an elaborate getup.

Red soon investigates books that have a gold emblem on them and arsenic under the covers. Red sends a copy of Oliver Twist with arsenic cover to his frenemy in prison, Vesco. Meanwhile, the gun used to shoot Panabaker is found in the trash can, leading the team to Quentin Dodd (Jacob Pitts), who is identified as one of the four.

Dodd is clever in custody and does not give anything away, eventually forcing the FBI to let him go. Cooper tells Panabaker about the pickpockets, and she doesn’t buy it. After some clever manipulation, Dodd finally talks with the help of Teddy. Near the end of this episode of The Blacklist, Dodd finally gives away the assassin, Lucas Roth (Neal Huff), a former Secret Service.

Meanwhile, Vesco soon falls sick from the arsenic and has to be taken to the hospital. Panabaker is on stage speaking to a group when a commotion starts, getting him away from Cooper. Soon, Panabaker finds herself in a room with Strickland and Roth.

The ex-Secret Service agent reveals that he was after Strickland, not Panabaker. He also tells that Strickland planted the bug in Panabaker's office and was feeding information to her opponent to sway the election.

In a final twist, Panabaker shoots Roth and awaits the arrival of Cooper. Both Roth and Strickland are taken into custody. In the last part of the episode, Red has Dodd and his team cut Vesco loose from the hospital. Red tells Vesco that he is a free man now and the two get on a jet, hinting at another treasure hunt operation.

The Blacklist airs every Sunday on NBC.

