Raymond "Red" Reddington is back in another episode of The Blacklist, and he has another Blacklister for the FBI. Red and Harold's primary target in this episode was The Whaler. The stakes are high in this episode.

In this episode, Raymond and Harold do manage to find The Whaler, but her ending was unexpected and climatic. Siya and Ressler were the key chess pieces during this hour as they led an infiltration against The Whaler in disguise.

In the previous episode, we learned about The Night Owl and how it was not a sculpture but a codename for a former Blacklister called The Freelancer, who used to commit crimes disguised as mass accidents.

The show features James Spader as Raymond Reddington, an ex-US Naval Intelligence officer and a master criminal turned confidential informant for the FBI.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 2 recap: The Whaler was none other than Anika de Beer

Episode 2 Season 10 of The Blacklist was titled The Whaler.

A casino security personnel gets attacked by a woman because he questioned her demands. She threatens to destroy his life if he does not cooperate. Meanwhile, Harold catches up with Raymond and informs him about Siya's request.

Harold learns that Agnes is being bullied, but when Raymond offers to help, he declines. He learns from Raymond about all the places Wujing has been spotted so that they can begin their investigation. The next blacklister is introduced as The Whaler. She is a dangerous woman who operates underground casinos for criminals. Her real name is Anika de Beer.

The team was introduced to Siya and informed about Anika. They decide to breach one of her latest games. Raymond wants to enter the game and plans to send an agent in under a fake identity. The Whaler prepares for the game and focuses on security.

They decide to let Siya enter as a poker player with Ressler as arm candy to distract Anika. Siya and Ressler join a card game and leave The Whaler impressed. The two are invited to an exclusive card game in Australia. Ressler warns Siya of the danger she has put herself in, but she reassures him that she can handle herself.

Meanwhile, ignoring his conversation with Harold, Raymond keeps watching as a couple of kids bully Agnes. Raymond and Harold talk on the phone, and the latter warns him against going to Agnes' school. While Ressler and Siya manage to get deep into the game, Anika notices Ressler taking a picture. They are captured but manage to break free. They then discover the true reason behind Wujing's poker games.

Raymond shows up at the poker game and bribes his way into a game with Wujing. They play while threatening each other, but Raymond emerges victorious. The police show up, and everyone rushes out.

The episode ends with Wujing finding Anika and killing her for her betrayal.

The Blacklist: Plot and cast explored

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, The Blacklist follows Raymond "Red" Reddington, an ex-US Naval Intelligence officer turned high-profile criminal. He is one of the FBI's Most Wanted fugitives and voluntarily surrendered himself.

This season, several former Blacklisters will work together to get vengeance. The FBI Task Force and Red are going to get pushed to the limits.

The official synopsis of the ongoing season reads,

"In its landmark 10th season, "The Blacklist" returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger."

The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Parminder Nagra, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, and many others. Executive producers of the show include Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Eisendrath, John Fox, Joe Carnahan, and James Spader.

The season finale of The Blacklist will air on May 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes