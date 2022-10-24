The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans 2022 (Season 5): Meet the contestants

Dragula: Titans by the Boulet Brothers is set to scare the glam out of its viewers. Dragula is about to make drag history with its spin-off series that will mix horror and extravagance.

Bringing back all the stars who have previously appeared on the show and have a little “more left in their rotten bones” the contestants give it all they have. They must overcome the physical challenges and impress the Boulet Brothers who will serve as both the hosts and judges of the show.

The winner gets a $100,000 grand prize and a slot in the show’s next world tour.

The press release for Dragula: Titans reads:

"Based on the popular competition reality show “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” the series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, October 25 on Shudder and AMC+ with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly. Key art and new imagery have also been released for the upcoming series."

The show is set to premiere on October 25, 2022, at 12 am ET on Shudder.

Meet the drag monsters of the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Ten drag artists are set to compete in the new drag competition, Dragula: Titans.

Meet the competing artists ahead of their appearances on on the show.

Abhora (He/him, they/them)

Abhora first appeared in Dragula Season 2 and is known for their abomination style of drag. They were one of the most polarizing characters the last time they were on the show and have returned with the objective of further exploring their “non-traditional drag” for the better.

Astrud Aurelia (She/her, they/them)

The Dragula: Titans star previously appeared on Season four of Dragula and serves looks that are “anything but human.” Since the last time, she has pushed herself further to use her drag to become less human and more of a monster.

Erika Klash (She/her, they/them)

The drag monster presents herself as a glitched demonic zombie from cyberspace. She’s known as the “cockroach” for having survived multiple exterminations from her previous time on the show.

During Dragula: Titans, she aims to “claw her way to the top” by adding another specialty, UV-makeup to her drag.

Evah Destruction (She/her, they/them)

The hairy and scary Evah is as unpredictable as they get. She aims to prove to people that hair is beautiful, even in drag. She previously appeared in season 3 and is set to return to win the title.

HoSo Terra Toma (She/her, they/them)

Returning from the graveyard of season four is the self-described drag yokai whose style of drag is drag kajju. She recently appeared on The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula world tour, which is also part of the prize for the winner this season.

Kendra Onixxx (She/her)

One of the deadliest competitors to ever appear on the show, Kendra’s back to slay once again. Her aesthetic is “unapologetically Black” and she isn’t someone to be underestimated.

Other drag artists to compete in the show include Koco Caine, Melissa Befierce, Victoria Elizabeth Black, and Yovska. They are all set to compete and impress the audience with their terrifying looks starting Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

