What time will The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans season 5 air? Release date, format, and more

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans is on a quest to find the next drag monster. The spin-off of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula will feature drag artists who have previously appeared on the show. It will include fan-favorite artists as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000 and a spot in the show’s upcoming tour.

The show’s press release read:

"Just in time for the scariest month of the year, drag legends The Boulet Brothers and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today a new spin-off series, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans.”

It further read:

"Based on the popular competition reality show “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” the series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, October 25 on Shudder and AMC+ with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly. Key art and new imagery have also been released for the upcoming series."

The Boulet Brothers wanted the show to feel familiar to fans but also have its own unique characteristics, which is why the upcoming show will feature not only an all-star cast but also judges who have previously appeared on the show.

The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 25 at 12 am ET on both Shudder and AMC+.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans to scare the living glam out of viewers

The popular drag competition will return with an all-star season that will include old favorites and new twists. Popular due to their unique take on drag, the drag superstars in Dragula will be endowed with the opportunity to broaden their creative horizons and make their drag looks more whimsical and "weird."

Dragula: Titans will be hosted and judged by "horror’s new icons," the Boulet Brothers, Swanthula, and Dracmorda Boulet. It will consist of ten episodes in the upcoming season.

The contestants will have to bring their A-game in terms of creativity and artistry to compete in the challenges to win the $100,000 prize, along with a headlining spot on the upcoming show tour. The winner will also hold the first-ever Dragula: Titans crown and title.

To elevate the reality show and incorporate the horror aspect a little more, the show will be shot in a haunted mansion that was specifically designed as an underworld-themed set for the show.

The nine competing drag artists who still have "more fight left in their rotten little bones" are Abhora, Astrud Aurelia, Erika Klash, Evah Destruction, HoSo Terra Toma, Kendra Onixxx, Koco Caine, Melissa Befierce, Victoria Elizabeth Black, and Yovoska.

In a promo clip, Abhora said that they were brought back because of their "superior mind." Speaking about the show, they said that the upcoming season is going to be exciting and will have non-stop challenges that will continuously push them to do more.

They stated:

"I’m absolutely ready to find out what my limits are."

The Dragula: Titans star said that they don’t consider themselves a drag monster and believe that they won’t stand out too much in the competition as they typically like to do pageant drag.

Dragula: Titans will see guest judges such as Elvira, Harvey Guillen, Justin Simien, David Dastmalchian, Poppy, Joe Bob Briggs, Bonnie Aarons, Barbara Crampton, and from RuPaul's Drag Race, Alaska, and Katya.

