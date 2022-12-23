The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse: Release date, plot, trailer, and everything we know so far

Apple TV's upcoming Christmas special, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, is set to be released on the platform on Sunday, December 25, 2022. It is an animated short film based on prominent British author's critically acclaimed book of the same name.

The voice-cast includes various renowned actors like Idris Elba, Tom Hollander, and many others vocing key characters. The short film is helmed by Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse on Apple TV+: Trailer, plot, what to expect, voice-cast, and more details

Apple TV dropped the official trailer for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on December 9, 2022, offering a peek into the central character's life. The trailer opens with a conversation between the boy and his beloved mole, who asks him what does he dream about, to which the boy responds, ''home.''

When asked what does home feel like, the boy replies saying, ''I don't know, but I know I need one.'' The trailer maintains a slightly sombre but heartwarming tone that fans of animated children's movies would certainly love.

The soothing background music is also one of the major highlights from the trailer. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''A story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heartwarming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, ''The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.'' The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy’s search for home.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse promises to be a heartwarming journey that explores a number of fascinating themes, including friendship, childhood, and love, among many others.

The movie is made in partnership with BBC, which will air it in the UK. Critically acclaimed actor Woody Harrelson—known for films and shows like True Detective, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Messenger, is the executive producer for the movie along with Jony Ive.

In brief, about The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse voice-cast

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse features iconic actor Idris Elba, who lends his voice to the character of The Fox. As an actor, Idris Elba is perhaps best known among TV fans as Stringer Bell from HBO's acclaimed crime drama show, The Wire, for which he received widespread critical acclaim.

His other film and TV acting credits include Luther, American Gangster, and The Mountain Between Us, to name a few. Tom Hollander, Gabriel Byrne, and Jude Coward Nicoll lend their voices to the characters of the mole, the horse, and the boy, respectively.

Don't forget to catch Apple TV+'s latest Christmas special, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

