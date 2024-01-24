The Challenge Ride or Die: Where are the winners now?

The Challenge Ride or Die season 38 saw several fan favorites and familiar faces return to the MTV screen in October 2022. The show featured cast members from the long-running reality show competing alongside someone they wholeheartedly trusted, i.e. their Ride or Die.

The show's winners, Tori Deal and Devin Walker won $1 million during Ride or Die but chose to split the cash with the other finalists. This meant Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez, Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa, and Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser, all got $38,000 each.

In November 2023, Tori was recognized for her time on reality television. She was included in the Top 40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV by Variety. While Tori competed in two more series of the franchise, the USA and the World Championship, the Ride or Die winners recently appeared as Mercenaries during Battle for a New Champion (season 39).

The Challenge airs new episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Tori Deal and Devin Walker rule as mercenaries on The Challenge season 39

The Challenge season 38 winners, Tori Deal and Devin Walker recently appeared on Battle for a New Champion as mercenaries. As per the season's format, only those who have never won the MTV show before could compete for the prize. However, standing in their way in each episode would be an MTV Legend.

The mercenary's job was to eliminate a contestant and win $10,000 in the process. While several legends failed at that, Tori and Devin were among the few who bagged the money.

During Tori Deal's appearance, she competed against Melissa Reeves in an underwater puzzle elimination. The two had to repeatedly swim up to look at the original puzzle and go underwater to recreate it. Melissa struggled with the puzzle but both finished the task within seconds of one another. However, Tori Deal emerged victorious.

During Devin Walker's The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion appearance, he competed against Callum Izzard in a math-related puzzle. While the two got the equation wrong more than once, ultimately, Devin, who is known for being good at puzzles and strategy, aced the task.

Both Devin and Tori won $10,000 each and successfully eliminated season 39 cast members.

Devin and Tori's first ever The Challenge victory

The Challenge season 38 finale was 100 hours long, the longest in the show's history. The segment had several check points and was divided into two parts. While the final race started with four pairs, Tori and Devin, Jordan and Aneesha, Johnny and Nany, and Horacio and Olivia, the rookie pair was disqualified after a grave injury landed Olivia in the hospital.

In the last part of the finale, the final three pairs arrived at the elimination arena. Since Devin and Tori were first, the other two pairs had to compete in Balls In, a classic task of the MTV show. Nany and Johnny Bananas won and went up against Tori and Devin.

As part of the final task, the two pairs had to break through four rooms to pull a lever in the middle. While Bananas and Nany were in the lead, the obstacles got the better of them. Each room had a key to unlock the next and the two met with difficulties as they accidentally buried the key in a maze of concrete blocks.

Tori and Devin won The Challenge Ride or Die and became the recipients of $1 million but did not walk away with the entire amount. The two decided to split the money with the rest of the finalists to keep the tradition going. During season 37, winners, C.T. Tamburello and Kaycee Clark shared their $1 million earnings with Devin and Tori, the finalists.

The Challenge season 38 was Devin and Tori's first victory in their long-running journey on the MTV Show.