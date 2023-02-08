The Challenge season 38 episode 18 release date and air time on MTV

The Challenge season 38 is set to return with another episode this week. The second part of the 100-day finale will air on Wednesday. Tori and Devin remain in the lead at the beginning of the upcoming episode, and with Olivia and Horacio out of the game, the competition is closer than ever.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"An injury threatens one pair’s fate in the game. A gruesome feast brings out the competitive eater in one player. The tension between a Ride or Die pair leads to an explosive argument."

The Challenge season 28 episode 18 will air on Wednesday, February 8, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

The upcoming episode of The Challenge season 38 will require the contestants to swim for a prize

The second part of The Challenge season 38 finale will see three teams compete for the ultimate prize. In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Tori and Devin are seen swimming in a swamp as part of the next checkpoint. In the clip, TJ Alvin explains the station 4 task. He said:

"Our Ride or Dies have to solve a very unique puzzle with four different sides."

He added that first, the contestants will have to swim and get their puzzle pieces to both sides of the swamp. Tori and Devin enter the swamp and instantly notice how bad it smelled. While they swim, Tori sees something and asks her The Challenge partner what it is, and he tells her it’s a bone. In a joint confessional, the Ride or Die pair said:

"What is this? The water is neon green. It smells like dead bodies."

Devin jokes that the water is toxic, like chemical waste, and he would love to come out of it stronger like a supervillain. Something touches The Challenge contestant, Tori, while in the swamp, and she jokes that it’s a “swamp monster.” Tori then tells her partner to be careful because she thinks there’s a dead fish behind him.

The synopsis suggests that in part two of the finale, the contestants will have to partake in another food-related challenge even though they previously already drank pitchers of a fish gut smoothie. It also suggests that the injury that Aneesa sustained in the previous round may cost her team the chance to win the finale and the grand prize of $1 million.

What happened previously on the show?

In part one of The Challenge season 38 finale, two contestants sustained injuries. Anessa rolled her ankle, which slowed her as well as her teammate Jordan’s progress in the game. This was followed by Olivia cutting open her finger during the smoothie challenge, although the last remaining rookie team did not give up. They were the third team to reach station 3 which was the slingshot challenge.

Since they received a disadvantage from Tori and Devin, they had to make four successful shots instead of two. While Horacio quickly did his part, Olivia’s injury made it difficult for her to aim properly. This was followed by her sustaining another injury for which she had to be taken to the hospital, eliminating the rookie team from the finale.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 8, at 8 pm ET to see who wins The Challenge season 38 on MTV.

