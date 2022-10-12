The Challenge season 38: Why is Tamara Alfaro worried for her team partner Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran? Contestants’ profiles explored

The Challenge is set to air on Wednesday, October 12, and it brings viewers 17 exciting teams set to compete for a $1 million prize. While most teams are confident about their upcoming journey, there is one that has its share of doubts. Tamara Alfaro and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran come with their own set of problems.

Season 38 isn’t the first time Turbo has competed on the show, and the contestant was disqualified from season 34 after an altercation with a fellow contestant.

The description of the show reads:

"While forming friendships, rivalries, and romances, badass reality competitors from around the globe face off in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations, with the chance to earn their share of a $1,000,000 prize."

Tamara Alfaro paired up with the infamous Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran who was previously disqualified from The Challenge

For professional dancer Tamara Alfaro, this is her first time competing in The Challenge, and she has two challenges in store for her, winning the show and keeping her boyfriend in check. Her MTV bio states that she has a lot to prove and that both Tamara and Turbo have gone through intense training to help put them in a winning position this season.

Turabi was disqualified from The Challenge's previous season after getting into multiple altercations with a fellow competitor. After exiting the show and being banned from MTV, Turbo made the fight public.

To make things more difficult for the team, Jordan Wiseley, the contestant whose imitation of Turbo resulted in a big blowout, is also set to compete in the show. In 2019, Jordan opened up about the incident in Challenge Mania’s War Room podcast and said that Turbo has an “all-out brawl with security.”

He further explained that the two were given a warning after their previous argument:

"We both got a stern talking-to: ‘Don’t let it happen again’...This is the game – you’ve gotta be a professional. When security comes in and says, ‘This is over,’ it’s gotta be over. It’s not your job to start fighting security."

TURBO TURABİ @turabicamkiran

Last lion go home.

Happy chicken days chickens!

(thank u very much @MTV)

N thank u guys who support me always.

So soon gonna see me again. My honor important than 1.000.000$ F**k the a$$holes who can do everything for the money. Thats why...Last lion go home.Happy chicken days chickens! #TheChallenge34 (thank u very much @ChallengeMTV N thank u guys who support me always.So soon gonna see me again. My honor important than 1.000.000$ F**k the a$$holes who can do everything for the money. Thats why... Last lion go home.Happy chicken days chickens! #TheChallenge34 (thank u very much @ChallengeMTV n @MTV) N thank u guys who support me always.So soon gonna see me again.❤️

Turbo took to Twitter to comment on the show and stood by his actions, implying that his pride is more important than the prize money. The feud continued in 2020 when Jordan called Turbo an overrated contestant. In response, Turbo took to the social media platform again and called Jordan names and also advised him to stop talking behind his back.

While this did not get him a reaction from Jordan, the two are set to appear on The Challenge season 38. It will be interesting to see whether their past differences make their journey more difficult or if the two can focus on what matters the most.

Who are the other competing teams in The Challenge season 38

Amber and Chauncey

Aneesa and Jordan

Jay and Michele

Emmy and Nam Vo

Johnny Bananas and Nany

Colleen and Kim

Darrell and Veronica

Devin and Tori

Faysal and Moriah

Horacio and Olivia

Jakk and Laurel

Tamara and Turbo

Kailah and Sam

Johnny and Ravyn

Kaycee and Kenny

Nelson and Nurys

Catch The Challenge season 38 when it premieres on Wednesday, October 12, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes