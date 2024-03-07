The Challenge season 39: Jay and Olivia’s secret revealed

Jay Starrett has garnered the reputation of being one of the most controversial contestants on The Challenge season 39: Battle for a New Champion. Fans disliked him majorly for his antics of betraying friends and also for being one of the masterminds behind plotting the elimination of fan-favorite contestants Horacio Gutiérrez and Kyland Young.

During the reunion part 2, released on Wednesday, March 6, it was revealed that Jay led an equally scandalous life when it came to fighting temptation inside The Challenge house. The reality star was in a committed relationship when he joined the smash-hit competition series. In the latest tell-all episode, his co-star Olivia Kaiser confirmed that Jay Starrett cheated on his girlfriend.

Olivia Kaiser exposes her secret hookup with Jay Starrett on The Challenge season 39 reunion

At one point during the explosive reunion, Melissa Reeves disclosed that she saw Jay and Olivia kissing on the bus during her stint on the reality TV show. Jay denied the accusation, but other contestants, Nurys Mateo and Big T, including champions Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello, were quick to weigh in on the situation.

Nurys supported Melissa’s claims, while Big T reported Olivia and Jay were “canoodling” all night. The latter insisted she saw the duo making out, while Laurel and Cara suggested Jay wasn’t owning up to the hook-up to keep a clear image as he had a girlfriend outside the show. However, Jay was persistent in his attempts to decline anything that had conspired between him and Olivia.

Olivia finally spoke to dismiss his claim, branding it an “unfortunate situation” while admitting they were in an entanglement. She noted she didn’t comment on it earlier to save Jay’s reputation, but now that multiple eyewitnesses have stepped forward, she couldn’t deny it any longer.

Despite Olivia’s confirmation, Jay continued to deny taking accountability. However, the reality star admitted he was too drunk to remember anything, claiming the last thing he recalls from that fateful night was Asaf putting him on the bed. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, he dismissed the conversation, stating:

“I'll deal with it. My personal life is my personal life, thank you." Olivia once again confirms it's true, exposing Jay's lie.

Jay and Olivia’s controversial scheme on The Challenge season 39

Viewers of The Challenge were enraged by Jay when he recruited Olivia by his side to betray Nurys Mateo. During the Conquest elimination, when given the power to save someone, Olivia betrayed Nurys by choosing Moriah Jadea. In a flashback shown on-screen, Jay explained how he organized the entire scheme to eliminate strong competition.

As a result of their controversial alliance, Nurys landed in the elimination alongside her boyfriend Horacio and their close friend Kyland. A barrage of fans took to social media to condemn both Jay and Olivia, including Michele Fitzgerald, who was a part of their gimmick.

Jay Starrett finished seventh in the hit MTV competition series, while Emanuel Neagu was crowned the winner in the finale episode released on February 21. He took home the winner’s trophy along with a cash prize of a whopping $250,000. The other finalists who competed in the last task were Nurys Mateo, Colleen Schneider, Berna Canbeldk, and Corey Lay.

Those interested can stream The Challenge season 39: Battle for a New Champion on MTV