How did Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols meet? The Challenge couple shares wedding photos

It was all worth the wait. The Challenge show stars, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, finally got the dream wedding they wanted and the pictures are as beautiful as expected. They got engaged in December 2019 after dating for 5 years.

The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in March 2021, wanted to share their happiness with their friends and family but were unable to have a big wedding due to the pandemic at the time. Zach Nichols had announced in 2020 that their wedding would be postponed till 2022.

The two have now made their vows in a church in Michigan on April 2. Later, the couple and their family and friends proceeded to go to the reception venue via a vehicle that appeared to be a limo in their photos and Instagram stories.

Jenna, 29, wore a mermaid-style wedding gown with a long veil and her hair was in a ponytail while Zach, 34, wore a black tuxedo. They looked breathtakingly beautiful as they stood by each other. The couple shared their cherished moments on Instagram stories.

Love story of Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols explored

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols met in 2015 when they competed in The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 and they immediately connected. MTV even caught their first kiss on camera. Everyone in the house thought that they were perfect for each other. Contestant Sarah Rice said the following about the couple at the time.

“Zach and Jenna, Ken and Barbie, they couldn’t be prettier, and they couldn’t be dumber, and I love the two of them together.”

Their relationship went smoothly until 2016 when Nichols started to ignore calls from his girlfriend (who was in Rivals 3 at the time) and called her by the wrong name when he answered. It was later revealed during the reunion episode that they had broken up because Zach Nichols cheated on Jenna Compono. They reunited in 2017 during the Invasion of the Champions series.

Zach Nichols accepted his mistake at the time. However, the path still seemed rocky because Amanda Garcia later revealed in another Challenge season that Zach was on a dating app while dating Jenna.

When Compono went to shoot for the show Total Madness, Nichols started ignoring her calls again and even accused Jenna of cheating on him. He found Jenna's personal text exchanges with other men, but it was later revealed that she was talking to them after the break-up with Nichols.

The two managed to overcome their fair share of troubles and are now finally getting their happy ending. Their son was born in September 2021.

Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono: The couple's beautiful wedding

The wedding photos (Images via Instagram Stories/ Jennacompono, brittanybrockie, santanabrendenadam and zachnichols15)

Jenna and Zach ensured that their celebratory wedding ticked all the dream wedding goals. Their dog Bocce was also a part of the wedding as Zach's groomsman. The beautiful dessert convoy and the delectable cake decorated with red roses had us staring in awe.

Jenna and Zach had a blast at the reception party as captured by their friends and family. The couple may have had their ups and downs, we wish them all the very best in their marriage.

