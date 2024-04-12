The Circle season 6 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The hit reality competition series The Circle is back with a new season. As an "ultimate social media challenge," this show has hooked viewers with its addicting format. With a unique twist to the game, the reality TV series is set to release exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

After episodes one to four are aired, the next four episodes will be released every week on Wednesday until May 8, 2024, the season finale. The official synopsis of The Circle season 6 reads as follows:

"In this lighthearted and strategic competition series, the players must choose whether to be themselves or other people, all while chasing a cash prize."

The Circle season 6 trailer was posted to the official Netflix YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The video description stated that the upcoming season is filmed in a "new city" with "new twists." It also mentioned a summary of what fans can expect from season 6:

"New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections, and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize."

3 main highlights from The Circle season 6 trailer

1) Unique Twist

Fans are aware that on The Circle, most contestants catfish someone else. This time, a new twist makes the game more interesting: an "open-source artificial intelligence chatbot" called Max will be a part of this competition series as one of the "human" players.

As an AI bot, Max has already researched the show and is designed to be popular among other participants, but other cast members have no idea about this. In the game, Max is a "26-year-old veterinary intern" who is an empathetic, mature, and experienced individual who appears young and likable to his fellow players.

Apart from the AI bot programming, Max is expected to form genuine bonds like a human without the show production and backstage crew's help or assistance. Max is introduced in the season 6 trailer as:

"This season we're adding a bit more intelligence to the chat. Yeah, that's right, for the first time ever an AI bot is playing the game as the ultimate catfish."

2) Relocation to Atlanta

As per the November 3, 2023, Tudum by Netflix article's official announcement, the upcoming episodes of season 6 were filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The previous seasons were filmed in small apartments in a town in northern England.

Viewers are excited to see the new apartment buildings and the relocation from Manchester, England. As mentioned in the trailer, the new season is back:

"The ultimate social media challenge has returned!"

3) Players and host

The upcoming season of The Circle will feature new contestants: Autumn, Brandon (catfishing as Olivia), Caress (catfishing as Paul), Cassie, Jordan(catfishing as Big J), Kyle, Lauren, Myles, Quori-Tyler, aka QT, Steffi, and the new AI bot Max.

On the show, viewers will see if an AI bot can "outsmart" an opponent and whether other players can figure out who Max is.

Standup comedian, TV show host, producer, and Survival of the Thickest star Michelle Buteau is hosting the new season. In the trailer, she described the show contestants and the overall game pattern as:

"Players are hitting The Circle either as themselves or as a catfish to connect, chat strategize, plot, and flirt their way to the top of this ruthless game of popularity."

Don't forget to stream the new season of The Circle exclusively on Netflix from April 17, 2024, onwards. All previous seasons are also available on Netflix. To stay updated with teasers and sneak peeks, follow Netflix's and The Circle's official Instagram accounts.