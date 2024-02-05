The Conners season 6 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Conners season 6 is scheduled to return with its immensely popular scripted comedy on ABC on February 7, 2024. Given the pattern of recent television seasons, this season is expected to include fewer episodes than its typical 20–22, perhaps ranging from 10 to 13.

One of the highest-rated sitcoms on ABC, The Conners, borrows humor and touching moments from the realistic struggles of a working-class American family. It picks up after Roseanne Barr's fictional counterpart dies in the show's universe and follows the remaining Conners as they attempt to survive.

The Conners season 6 episode 1 release date and time

The Conners season 6 episode 1 arrives on February 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET. The episode is expected to air the next morning in other time zones. The time of release in the different time zones is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, February 7

Eastern Standard Time: 8 pm, Wednesday, February 7

Central Standard Time: 7 pm, Wednesday, February 7

British Summer Time: 7 pm, Wednesday, February 7

Central European Summer Time: 2 am, Thursday, February 8

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 5 am, Thursday, February 8

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 am, Thursday, February 8

Philippine Standard Time: 9 am, Thursday, February 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Thursday, February 8

The sixth season was originally scheduled to air in the fall of 2023 on ABC. However, it was later revealed that the show would not return in any capacity in 2023.

Where to watch The Conners season 6 episode 1?

Viewers can watch every episode of the forthcoming season live on ABC. As an alternative, episodes are available for streaming on Hulu the next day. New episodes will be released every week until the finale.

The Conners is one of the ABC shows that Hulu exclusively streams the most recent episodes of; previous seasons are not accessible for viewing.

The Conners season 5 brief recap

The 22-episode season 5 of The Conners concluded on May 3, 2023. Season 5 of The Conners, which coincided with Mark's graduation celebration, boldly redefined relationships and character arcs, focusing on David (Johnny Galecki).

Although the fifth season was uneventful, The Conners managed to strike the right mix of humor and melancholy in the season finale, with the fewest scenes not concluding with a joke. The "grad finale" reverted to the traditional Roseanne-style "drama," where shouting and anger would still conclude with a joke.

As Mark's high school graduation draws near, he reaches out to his father, David, who has been missing for a long time, hoping he will be able to attend. This brings up yet another family conflict as The Conners wraps up season 5. An intense argument over what it means to be a father breaks out between Darlene and Ben as a result.

As the show progresses, family members bemoan their disappointments from that one significant day years—or even decades—before. Darlene gives up her career fulfillment and her future at the end of season 5 to fulfill Mark's goal, but it's left to the fans to wonder if and how she will be able to move on.

What can fans expect from The Conners season 6?

Brand new season for The Conners (Image via theconnersabc@Instagram)

In The Conners season 6, there will be more explosive stories than ever before, set to send The Conners out with a bang following the hectic adventures of season 5, which included Mark's graduation and the surprising fallout from David's decision not to attend.

With Darlene and Mark now occupying such close quarters at school, the series finale, season 6, will see many ends tied for all of our favorite characters as they confront the subtleties of their mother-son connection.

Also, Beverly Harris makes a comeback in episodes two and three of The Conners season 6. Given that Roseanne and Jackie's mother is currently suffering greatly from dementia, this should result in some heartfelt and real drama.

The season 6 premiere has a lot of information ready and waiting to be revealed. It features an exciting appearance by Nick Offerman as a TV host and chef, Dan and Darlene going on a road trip to Chicago and running into a familiar face, and the first indications of financial instability for Dan and Louise.

Executive producer Bruce Helford revealed that Jackie hasn't been living up to her standards at The Lunch Box when speaking with TVLine about the forthcoming debut.

"She hasn’t been doing what she needs to do, and Louise and Becky are really frustrated by how it has impacted business. Becky reaches out to a restaurant rescue show, and who shows up but Nick Offerman!"

Stay tuned to ABC for all the latest episodes of The Conners season 6.