The Cure, an English band from Sussex, England, is back in the US after three years, with the announcement of the 2023 US tour on March 9, 2023. The tour is scheduled from May 10, 2023, to July 1, 2023.
The band announced their month-long tour via a post on their official Instagram page:
To access tickets, interested patrons must pre-register on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, available until March 13, 2023, 10 am ET. Tickets are priced between $154 to $654 plus processing fees.
In a general statement to their fans regarding tickets, the band wrote:
"We have priced tickets to benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limited inflated resale prices are being supported by our ticketing partners"
The Twilight Sad to support The Cure's 2023 tour
Scottish indie-punk rock band The Twilight Sad, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Forget the Night Ahead, and have a long history of touring with The Cure, will be performing as the supporting act on the Sussex-based band's tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:
- May 10, 2013 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center
- May 12, 2023 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
- May 13, 2023 — Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
- May 14, 2023 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- May 16, 2023 — Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
- May 18, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena
- May 20, 2023 — San Diego, California, at NICU Amphitheatre
- May 23, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl
- May 24, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl
- May 25, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl
- May 27, 2023 — San Francisco, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- June 1, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena
- June 2, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
- June 4, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
- June 6, 2023 — Greenwood Village, Colorado, at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- June 8, 2023 — Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
- June 10, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
- June 11, 2023 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
- June 13, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 14, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
- June 16, 2023 — Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
- June 18, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center
- June 20, 2023 — New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden
- June 21, 2023 — New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden
- June 22, 2023 — New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden
- June 24, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
- June 25, 2023 — Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- June 27, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena
- June 29, 2023 — Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
- July 1, 2023 — Miami, Florida, at Miami-Dade Arena
Tracing the Cure's music career
The Cure was formed as a collaboration between the band members while attending Notre Dame Middle School in Crawley, Sussex. After several changes to the line-up and musical style, the band secured a contract with Polybus Records.
The Cure released their debut album, Three Imaginary Boys, on May 11, 1979. The recording label compiled the album's songs without the band's consent, but the album received positive reviews upon release.
Exerting complete creative control, the band released their second album, Seventeen Seconds, on April 18, 1980. Upon release, the album received positive reviews, peaking at number 20 on the UK album charts.
The Cure achieved critical acclaim with their fourth studio album, Pornography, which was released to commercial success, peaking at number eight following its initial release in 1982.