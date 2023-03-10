The Cure, an English band from Sussex, England, is back in the US after three years, with the announcement of the 2023 US tour on March 9, 2023. The tour is scheduled from May 10, 2023, to July 1, 2023.

The band announced their month-long tour via a post on their official Instagram page:

To access tickets, interested patrons must pre-register on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, available until March 13, 2023, 10 am ET. Tickets are priced between $154 to $654 plus processing fees.

In a general statement to their fans regarding tickets, the band wrote:

"We have priced tickets to benefit fans and our efforts to block scalpers and limited inflated resale prices are being supported by our ticketing partners"

The Twilight Sad to support The Cure's 2023 tour

Scottish indie-punk rock band The Twilight Sad, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Forget the Night Ahead, and have a long history of touring with The Cure, will be performing as the supporting act on the Sussex-based band's tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

May 10, 2013 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Smoothie King Center

May 12, 2023 — Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

May 13, 2023 — Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

May 14, 2023 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

May 16, 2023 — Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

May 18, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Desert Diamond Arena

May 20, 2023 — San Diego, California, at NICU Amphitheatre

May 23, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

May 24, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

May 25, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

May 27, 2023 — San Francisco, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 1, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

June 2, 2023 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

June 4, 2023 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 6, 2023 — Greenwood Village, Colorado, at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 8, 2023 — Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

June 10, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

June 11, 2023 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 13, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 14, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

June 16, 2023 — Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

June 18, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

June 20, 2023 — New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

June 21, 2023 — New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

June 22, 2023 — New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

June 24, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

June 25, 2023 — Columbia, Maryland, at Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 27, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

June 29, 2023 — Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

July 1, 2023 — Miami, Florida, at Miami-Dade Arena

Tracing the Cure's music career

The Cure was formed as a collaboration between the band members while attending Notre Dame Middle School in Crawley, Sussex. After several changes to the line-up and musical style, the band secured a contract with Polybus Records.

The Cure released their debut album, Three Imaginary Boys, on May 11, 1979. The recording label compiled the album's songs without the band's consent, but the album received positive reviews upon release.

Exerting complete creative control, the band released their second album, Seventeen Seconds, on April 18, 1980. Upon release, the album received positive reviews, peaking at number 20 on the UK album charts.

The Cure achieved critical acclaim with their fourth studio album, Pornography, which was released to commercial success, peaking at number eight following its initial release in 1982.

