Serena Williams attends concert by rock band 'Bush' alongside husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently attended a concert by the English rock band Bush.

Since retiring from tennis at the 2022 US Open, Williams has been enjoying her downtime, attending several glamorous events like fashion weeks and American talk shows.

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, took to his Instagram stories to share some stills from the concert, where he could be seen enjoying the skills of guitarist Gavin Rossdale. Williams also shared a few pictures from the event.

“I just needed to stop" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams hung up her racquet at the 2022 US Open after losing in the third round to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

In a recent interview at HISTORY Talks, Serena Williams sat down with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. The 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she needed to stop and focus on other things in her life, such as spending more time with her family.

“I just needed to stop. I always said I wanted to stop when I’m playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players. For me, it’s really about things I want to do spiritually and spending time with my daughter and family,” said Williams, according to Variety.

Williams went on to speak about how hard it was to be away from her daughter, citing it as a reason she lost so many matches after giving birth.

“As a super hands-on mom, I can’t tell you how hard it was," she continued. "I lost so many matches after I had Olympia because it was so hard to be on the court. I feel like I’ve given so much of my life to tennis, my entire life, that it’s time to do something different for me and also work on other things.”

Williams also mentioned that she could certainly make a return to the sport.

"I think if I want to come back, I can certainly do it. When you're in it, you don't see it. It's completely different when you're involved," she added.

